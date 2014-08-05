Potential World Record Fluke Speared off Barnegat Light

The Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom, NJ reported on their Facebook page yesterday that another monster fluke was taken while spearfishing this week.
“Robert Davis of Bamber Lakes weighed in this 33″ 15.3-lb doormat fluke. He caught it spearfishing at Barnegat Light today at 3:15pm… Congrats on an epic catch!”
Davis’ catch comes just 9 days after Tim Fiordaliso of Mount Holly, New Jersey weighed in a 33-inch 14.55-pound fluke he caught while spearfishing. That fish was also weighed in at Fisherman’s Headquarters. Tim’s catch was originally reported as a potential world-record fluke for spearfishing but had not yet been verified.
Congrats Bob…There must be something in those Jersey waters.
Great Job Bob. You put the time in for sure. Bamber is Happy for you.
You’re right there is something in the water, Waretown has a nuclear power plant that has a leak of waste that seeps into the water , you can see people fishing of the bridge there year round where the water is warm.. The clam are also huge I. The area, some are 12 inches end to end.. So yes there is something in the water in that area
Their sure is my Nan Janet Zlata has the state record 17lbs…. She makes me proud 🙂
hey dude !!!get a rod and reel instead of slipping around and then sticking them…. that’s so much BS ..get a freak in rod and reel
your an idiot shut up now before you embarrass yourself just because you 395 pounds and cant dive don’t think it is that easy you keep your pole and catch nothing moron
Way cool…used to fish the jetties with a Hawaiian Sling back in the 1980’s. Doormats were there, sometimes. Great fish – never seen one quite that big – I never got bigger than 22″.
Great job Bobby, that fish is a monster. .. awesome job!!
bobby your like the forest gump movie but better monster fluke man congrats now get back to work we have tree work to do lol
Congrats on the catch . I was in the inlet on Monday and was drifting the Barnegat side and caught a couple nice ones but I had to watch out for Bob diving . I do think he wasn’t supposed to be there though by the regulations attached.
(c) Provisions for Barnegat Inlet are as follows:
1. Except as provided in this subsection, no person or persons shall, while engaged in gogglefishing, spearfishing or skin diving, enter into any navigable channel or approach within 200 feet of any boat anchored or underway within the water adjacent to the land areas of the Borough of Barnegat Light.
2. No person shall dive in any of the waters of the Barnegat Inlet channel.
3. Skin and Scuba diving is permitted from the north and south jetties, but no person shall dive further than 25 feet from the rock jetty or bulkhead within the inlet.
4. No person shall dive within Barnegat Inlet between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays from June 1 to September 30.
5. A diver shall mark his or her position with a float and skin diver’s flag.
6. Only “buddy diving” shall be permitted in the Barnegat Inlet.
7. Recreational diving is prohibited within 100 feet of the north monument.
8. Recreational diving is prohibited within the inlet when the current is a flood.
I see no reason to report spearfishing world records in “on the water magazine”.
Not a catch. Both of those fish were ambushed. Spearing fish should not be considered fishing, they are two very different classifications in my opinion. My husband feels the same way also. We both fish using a rod & reel to proudly “catch” fish. Photos/articles of these spear-men are fine, but awarding them a world record fishing title…no way, we have to disagree.
Please, jump in the water and see how easy it is. Doesn’t anyone consider how foolish they are to criticize something before they try it? How dare you criticize us for catching fish in its most difficult form, while you sit on a boat and do nothing? And no, only one boat is allowed in the inlet, to pass through, at a time. So you shouldn’t have been there either Ray. Don’t dare chastise us before you jump in the water and attempt this for yourself….
Tim I never seen anything about one boat in the inlet and there is no way I am getting in that water voluntary. That is the one rough inlet! If you have information to back that up let me know so I can change my ways . Also I never said anything negative about the catch other than the info I got off a diving website. Until then I will keep drifting through one pass at a time . Have a good day!
Would never go in the water in the inlet? Afraid of the water Ray? Me thinks you are a boater and may be a Captain “Nautaclue”.
Cant we all just get along?
My response was mostly directed towards others Ray however, nothing in those rules posted states we can’t dive the inlet. The no diving clause is directly related to the construction going on. We are supposed to be out of the channel. 25ft is a bit ridiculous, and honestly boats shouldn’t even be that close to the rocks. If you had to go around him, you were close to the rocks. At that point, sorry, u can share the inlet. There are a multitude of places we can’t dive in that inlet, that you can go. But as far as him not diving, no where in the regs u posted states we can’t dive. The construction postings say everything is off limits until it’s completed. Which all of us are openly ignoring. If the boats continue to fish it and we continue to get kicked out, ill be making some calls as a SNCO….
http://www.uscgnews.com/go/doc/4007/2130086/Coast-Guard-announces-Barnegat-Inlet-North-Jetty-repair-project-safety-zone
I dive at barnegat light almost every weekend and that is a monster fish you deserve alot of credit and I hope you get the record tidal! Diving is alot harder way to fish than a rod, and alot more dangerous too! Way to go you now what I’m talking about. Way to go, be proud
If the agencies involved that manage the fish & game say ok.Then trust them and give it a try first
I’m a late 70’s ,80″s inlet slinger myself miss it very much.Nice fish Flynn save me a cut will you.
Fond memories but we always kept the big ones on the down-lo.See you jetty getters in Sept. BY THE BOOK SNOOK
Hey by the Book Snook, late 70’s 80’s Inlet Slinger Jetty Getter, you crack me up with your out west mountian ways. We here, don’t follow regulations and fish and live off the free land and water we were raised on. I give Flynn(Davis) lots of credit. Are you a Ranger or something ? You sure talk like one. Sometimes when I’m out plugging on the north jetty Flynn as you call him will be diving down there and giving me the full report on where the fish are. That’s why I catch fish. I have Flynn in the water working it like a hound on a brush pile. Way to go Bobby. Thanks for being there. And enjoy the glory on your potential world-record fluke for spearfishing. Lemme know when by the book snook is here in September, I’d like to meet him. Later Snook.
PS. Bobby Let me know how good it tastes.
My opinion only I will never call it fishing. Period!!!!
I would consider spearfishing more a s hunting than fishing. Think about, fishing I introducing bait to a species ant trucking them into eating it, in turn “catching or fishing for them.” Underwater with a spear, you are essentially chasing/stalking them to “hunt/shoot ” for them and that would be considered hunting. Spearfishing is not fishing, it’s hunting!!!
Fishing? Hunting? Who cares? Bottom line is it is very impressive!!! As an avid outdoorsman I give you max credit and respect. I know how hard this is to do. I am happy for you!!! Be proud of your achievement and give thx to God the provider. These nay-sayers sound completely ridiculous – what a buzzkill to the fraternity of fishing that we are. Congrats again! U da man!
That’s quite a flounder. Thanks for rescuing my lure today and Barnegat light.