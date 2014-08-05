Potential World Record Fluke Speared off Barnegat Light

The Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom, NJ reported on their Facebook page yesterday that another monster fluke was taken while spearfishing this week.

“Robert Davis of Bamber Lakes weighed in this 33″ 15.3-lb doormat fluke. He caught it spearfishing at Barnegat Light today at 3:15pm… Congrats on an epic catch!”

Davis’ catch comes just 9 days after Tim Fiordaliso of Mount Holly, New Jersey weighed in a 33-inch 14.55-pound fluke he caught while spearfishing. That fish was also weighed in at Fisherman’s Headquarters. Tim’s catch was originally reported as a potential world-record fluke for spearfishing but had not yet been verified.