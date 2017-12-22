Second Annual Winter Free Fishing Day in NH

If you’ve always wanted to try ice fishing, take advantage of New Hampshire’s second annual winter free fishing day on Saturday, January 20, 2018. That’s a day you can fish without a license in New Hampshire.

Note that all other regulations must be followed. Learn more about fishing rules by reading the NH Freshwater Fishing or Saltwater Fishing digests at fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.

Persons participating in a fishing tournament must still hold a license, even on free fishing day.

Find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, and more, at www.fishnh.com/fishing/ice-fishing.html.

This annual winter event takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.