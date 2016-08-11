Salmon Fisherman Lands Monster Muskie

Angler Mike Decker landed a monster 55-inch muskie last week while fishing Lake Ontario out of Oswego, NY. The unexpected catch came as Decker was fishing the ATOMMIK invitational salmon tournament and struck in 90 feet of water on a trolled Michigan Stinger spoon rigged on only 20-pound-test Seaguar Fluorocarbon.

Although muskies are commonly caught in the St.Lawrence River/Thousand Islands area and in the lower Niagara River, it is very rare to catch a large muskie in the open water of Lake Ontario.

Decker’s father runs Whitecap Charter out of Fairhaven, NY, so he’s been fishing Lake Ontario most of his life. He said that he’s only heard of one other muskie coming out of that part of Lake Ontario.

Decker said he would have released the muskie, but it had a lacerated gill from the hook of the spoon and did not survive. He plans to have the fish mounted and two replicas made, one of which will be on display in Screwey Louie’s Sport Shop in Fairhaven.