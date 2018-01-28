Rutgers Cooperative Extension Offers Fisheries Science Course for Fishermen

Rutgers University Cooperative Extension is offering a new fisheries course for New Jersey’s fishing industry stakeholders entitled: Introductory Fisheries Science for Stakeholders (IFISSH). The course is intended to educate stakeholders on the science and management processes impacting their industries. A wide range of topics will be covered, including fisheries biology, oceanography, fish migration patterns, catch estimation, resource trawl surveys, stock assessment, and fishery management.

This course will be an excellent opportunity for anglers, captains and crews from party and charter boats, tackle shop owners, and industry advocates. Participants will gain a better understanding of the science and processes that contribute to the development of fishery management measures, and will therefore also help them to get involved and make progress on local and regional issues impacting their fisheries.

The course is available to all who are interested in participating, but it will focus on serving the needs of stakeholders of New Jersey’s fishing industries. This will be a “HyFlex” course to provide participants with the option to participate in a classroom setting or remotely via an online webinar system. The course will run for seven weeks and meet weekly from February 27 through April 10, 2018 during the evening (6:30-8:30 PM) at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Ocean County office in Toms River, NJ (1623 Whitesville Road, Toms River, NJ 08755). The class sessions will be broadcast live via an online video webinar system so that people can participate remotely if unable to travel to the classroom in Toms River, NJ. The cost is $40 per person (register by February 16, 2018).

If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Douglas Zemeckis (County Agent III – Assistant Professor), Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Rutgers University: zemeckis@njaes.rutgers.edu | 732-349-1152

Please register before February 16, 2018 by contacting Kelly Jurgensen (Administrative Assistant, Marine Extension Program), Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Ocean County: kjurgensen@co.ocean.nj.us | 732-349-1152