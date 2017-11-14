RI DEM with seized illegally harvested striped bass

Rhode Island DEM Busts Striper Poacher

Reader Frank Algiere shared these photos from Thursday, November 9 in Weekapaug, Rhode Island.

“The largest fish was about 18 inches. I complimented the officer on doing a good job. He told me that another fisherman had called in a tip and that is how they caught the poacher.”

RI DEM with seized fish

Report Poachers!

If you see someone violating a fisheries regulation, make a call to your state EPOs!

Program your state’s tip line into your cell phone:
Maine: 207-287-6057
New Hampshire: 800-344-4262
Massachusetts: 800-632-8075
Rhode Island: 401-222-3070
Connecticut: 800-842-4357
New York: 1-844-332-3267
New Jersey: 1-855-OGT-TIPS
  1. John

    Obviously the laws are not strict enuff…

    Time to make examples of these scumbags…

    Plus where are the judges that are fisherman & hunters?

    Get a sportsman that’s a judge I betcha things would be different….

    Not to mention the poacher probably
    “No speak english”.
    -how convievent-

    Time to make laws stricter and stand by them.
    Take cars and everything in them.

