Rhode Island DEM Busts Striper Poacher

Reader Frank Algiere shared these photos from Thursday, November 9 in Weekapaug, Rhode Island.
“The largest fish was about 18 inches. I complimented the officer on doing a good job. He told me that another fisherman had called in a tip and that is how they caught the poacher.”
Report Poachers!
If you see someone violating a fisheries regulation, make a call to your state EPOs!
New Hampshire: 800-344-4262
Massachusetts: 800-632-8075
Rhode Island: 401-222-3070
Connecticut: 800-842-4357
New York: 1-844-332-3267
New Jersey: 1-855-OGT-TIPS
Obviously the laws are not strict enuff…
Time to make examples of these scumbags…
Plus where are the judges that are fisherman & hunters?
Get a sportsman that’s a judge I betcha things would be different….
Not to mention the poacher probably
“No speak english”.
-how convievent-
Time to make laws stricter and stand by them.
Take cars and everything in them.