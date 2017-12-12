Remembering Louis Feldsott, president of the Folsom Corporation

Louis Feldsott, president of the Folsom Corporation, passed away quietly on November 28, at the age of 102

Lou moved to New York with his sister Lena when he was 18 and started his journey in the business world at Gimbels.

By 1942, he was running Universal Fishing tackle. In 1954, Universal merged with the H&D Folsom Arms Company. In 1967, the name was changed to The Folsom Corporation.

Under Lou’s stewardship as President, Folsom became one the preeminent distributors of fishing equipment. Lou presided over Folsom and its growth until his passing. Lou is survived by his wife and family.

The Folsom Corporation is now run by Edward and Robert Feldsott, Louis’ sons, who began to take over day to day operation of the company in the 1990s.