Raymarine Launches “Tips & Tricks” Video Library for New Lighthouse 3

Raymarine has announced a full library of “Tips and Tricks” videos that demonstrate many of the unique features of Lighthouse 3, the operating system behind the Raymarine Axiom and Axiom Pro multifunction displays.

In these educational videos, Raymarine Global Product Manager, Mark Garland, and Marketing Manager, Jim McGowan, walk boaters and anglers through numerous topics, including: C-Map and Navionics advanced features; Raymarine Autopilot integration parts one and two; auto route to here functionality; one-touch vessel details; and wireless display options.

Taken as a whole, this new video library demonstrates how Lighthouse 3 system software allows boaters and anglers to take command of their entire navigational and fish-finding experience. Combined with the quad-core processor found in both Axiom and Axiom Pro units, Lighthouse 3 allows anglers to adjust technologies, data displays, and other critical information in an easy, fast, and fluid way.

Raymarine plans to keep building the ‘Tips and Tricks’ video library in 2018. Subscribe to the official Raymarine YouTube channel for notification when the latest educational videos are posted, in addition to exciting and informative fishing- and boating-related video content.

Prices for the Raymarine Axiom MFD Series range from $649.99 to $3349.99. Axiom Pro models start at $2,299.99 USD and are available from Raymarine’s authorized dealer network. For more information, visit raymarine.com/Axiom and raymarine.com/Axiom Pro.