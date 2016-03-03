Proposed 2016 Cod and Haddock Regulations

2016 Proposed Cod and Haddock Regulations:

Cod: 1 per day, minimum size 24 inches, August 1- September 30

Haddock: 15 per day, minimum size 17 inches, May 1- December 31

NOAA Fisheries is seeking comments on a proposed rule to modify recreational fishery management measures for Gulf of Maine cod and haddock, including daily bag limits, size limits, and seasonal possession restrictions. This action would increase recreational fishing opportunities for cod and haddock, enabling the fishery to achieve, but not exceed, anticipated catch limits.

Submit comments by March 18 via the Federal eRulemaking Portal or by sending mail to:

John K. Bullard

Regional Administrator

NOAA Fisheries Greater Atlantic Region

55 Great Republic Drive

Gloucester, MA 01930

Please mark the outside of the envelope, “Comments on groundfish recreational fishing management measures.”

Questions about this proposed rule? Contact William Whitmore, 978-281-9182; William.Whitmore@noaa.gov.