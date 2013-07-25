Pick The Prize: Costa Del Mar Sunglasses

It’s time to choose which pair of Costa Del Mar sunglasses we’ll be giving away for the Striper Cup this year, and we’d like to hear your input. Check out these four models and vote below for your favorite. Also be sure to check out Costa Del Mar’s Facebook page as they work with OCEARCH on their latest Great White Shark tagging expedition.
Lens: 580G Blue Mirror
Frame: White
At the right time of year, from this legendary 15-mile long white strip of sand separating the deep blue Bahamian waters from the shallow bank of Gun Cay, you can spy tons of Bluefin tuna, migrating north. And with these bad boys on, with their integral hinges, patented vented system and tough-as-nails nylon material, you won’t miss many.
Lens: Blue Mirror 580G
Frame: Black Matte
These co-molded frames are a bit smaller, but definitely akin to the classic styling of our Blackfin® frames. Adventure-ready? You bet.
Lens: Blue Mirror 580G
Frame:Black Matte
Hard-core sunglasses for hard-core saltwater junkies. These co-injected co-molded frames combine perfect fit with the best polarized lenses on the planet to give you maximum comfort and vision on the water. A true sportsman is always prepared, so keep an extra pair in your tackle box.
Lens:Green Mirror 580G
Frame: Silver
There’s nothing fancy about these bold, hardworking frames—they’re just eye-catching. Made of a durable nylon and with sturdy integral hinges, they’re as tough as they look. On top of that, they’re versatile: they come in five epic colors.
Costa’s Rock
Like the larger lenses and beefy hinges.
Awesome glasses
its fun
sharp
Dig the thin arms on the Fathom’s.
Adds to excitement of the day and the catch
Nice stuff!!!
fathom
nice shades
I have not had an oportunity to purchase a pair of these glasses but have tried some samples on and with out a doubt they would be something of value to a blue water fishermen.
I’m getting a pair of Fathom’s wether you give them to me or not !
I WANT TO WIN THEM
have a pair of 580g great
I CHOOSE THE FATHOM TO PRETTY MY FACE.?
Fathom looks hot.
Tuna Alley…………sweet!
Fathom
Gulfstream fishing went perfect with the Saltbreaks
Salt Break. Love Costas!
Love love love them!!
Love love love them all…. Clearly the best sunglasses when you’re on the boat!
Love all of your sunglasses!!😎