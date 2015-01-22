PHOTOS and STORY: 28-Pound World Record Tautog

Talk about a good start to the New Year.
Kenneth Westerfeld was expecting a big blackfish when he set up on a solid, single-tug lunker bite back on January 2 while wreck fishing out of Ocean City, Maryland. What he wasn’t expecting was a potential world record at the end of his line.
“We were into big blackfish right off the bat,” explained the College Point, Queens, angler, “and I knew immediately when I set the hook that this was a double-digit white chin. I got three quick turns on the reel and then all I could do was hold the rod high and tight while she dove for the wreck. More than half way to the top, however, she got a second wind, bore down and tore about 40 feet of line from my drag which was nearly locked tight. I couldn’t believe the power. That’s when I knew this one was more than special.”
When the monstrous bulldog finally hit the deck, Westerfeld was stunned by its size and the other anglers in his fishing party immediately recognized its world record potential. Back at Sunset Marina in Ocean City, the huge white chin officially tipped the scales at 28 pounds, 8 ounces. If its IGFA application is approved, this massive blackfish will bump the current record of 25 pounds caught out of Ocean City, New Jersey by Anthony Monica in 1998.
“This one ate a white crab on a snafu rig in 85 feet of water,” said Westerfeld, “and it’s truly the fish of a lifetime. I caught it using a Shimano Torium 14 reel, Calstar custom 7-foot, 2-inch L blank rod and 50-pound Power Pro line.”
Westerfeld was fishing aboard Captain Kane Bound’s six pack charter boat Fish Bound when the big fish struck. He makes a special trip to the area each year in early January because of the huge blackfish that lurk there during the mid-winter winter months.
“My previous best blackfish weighed 14 pounds,” continued Westerfeld, and was also caught aboard Fish Bound Charters. My best Long Island blackfish weighed 13.25 pounds and came from 17 Fathoms. I wish I could say that more potential world record blackfish lurk closer to home, but I’m convinced there’s an even bigger one in Maryland waters. The state just does a great job with its artificial reef program and enhancing fish habitat. You can really see their efforts paying off.”
Although Westerfeld, 48, believes his blackfish, which could be 50 years old or more, is one for the ages, he doesn’t think it’s the end-all of blackfish records. An experienced wreck diver working another blackfish piece off Cape May, he noted, recently reported seeing a pair of monster ‘tog the smaller of which he estimated at over 30 pounds!
“Fortunately,” chuckled the new blackfish king, I’ve got the Fish Bound booked for life on the first weekend in January. That should keep me in the ballgame and, hopefully, the next record will pick my hook, too.” (photos courtesy Ken Westerfeld)
50 year old fish! I would have released it and made a wish.
I ALSO WOULD HAVE RELEASED IT, GLAD TO SEE OTHERS FEEL LIKE I DO.
let it gon, it just a record.
Congrats captain and crew! That is an amazing fish you guys caught.
The older I get the more I feel bad for the fish too. CatchPictureRelease. Congrats on an epic catch and record.
Tony i feel the same way about my feelings for the fish as i get older but come on that fish is the biggest Blackfish in the world you cant release a fish like that. Tight lines Tony
Congrats Ken on that beast of a Tog. There are plenty of fish in the sea so that being said i would have never released a world record fish no way in hell. We only live once and you know what Ken you caught the biggest Blackfish in the world
He should have released it. This article makes me sick. I wish I hadn’t read it.
I would have surely….catch and release you.
Picture / catch release is easy to say. But we are talking about a very special catch here, Nevermind the 200 mile drive and the costs involved, his life long goal was reached and we should of all things be proud as anglers.
This angler, which I had the pleasure of meeting last week and struck up a 30 minute convo with, has been fishing for a trophy tog for most of his adult life. Give the man a break if he wants to mount this incredible catch of a lifetime. Not everyone can work a near 30 lb fish like this gentlemen and he deserves the IGFA all tackle along with anything else positive that comes with it, in sure this fish broke off as many anglers as months alive.
Matt-
Queens NY
A reel lucky jersey jerk accomplished something in his life congratulations.
John massachusetts
he lives in NY you tool cant you read
I;m with you Matt.The man caught a fish of a lifetime.catch and release if you like .But a catch like that,a world record,no way would I have let it go.I can only wish for something like that to happen to me in my lifetime and I bet to many other fisherman out there also.And to the nay-sayers say catch and release I bet if it was on the end of your line after driving 200 miles in the dead of winter ,you’d keep it on the records to.I,m envious of the MAN
Just for the record the fish was found to be 23 years old by a fish biologist.
If this fish is 23 years old, and we would’ve tagged and released, possibly we could find out how old the fish get all the travel and much more information. There should be a reward to release fish like this! I believe this species live up to 110 years old
A trophy fish that certainly I would keep, brag about and show to the world!
probly caught in nj and released it in md,,
I personally would have released it after weight and measurments! To get a wall mount only requires photos today! If he kept it hes a dick!!
Nothing like smoked blackfish, so fuck all you C&R wack jobs
That’s a WORLD record. Id keep that fish 10 out of 10 times I don’t care what you say. Not to mention the trip the guy took…its a once in a lifetime fish. Congrats on the catch!
Once in a lifetime fish here. Kenny has released thousands of other tog in his life. A world record fish like this should be taken.
what a sportsman
please the guy caught the fish of a lifetime if he wants to keep it, keep it i love jealous people ” i would have let it go” easy to say in your living room ……
You get a fish that big and you want to release it ??? You know there are bigger ones out there…did a great job landing it and It’s a fish to remember….
You deserve that fish. Thanks for supporting this beautiful hobby.
There is no way I would have released this fish. My wife would kill me#