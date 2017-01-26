Photos: 1045-pound Bluefin Tuna caught in North Carolina

On January 20th, Scott McCoy, Clarke Merrell, and Chris Garner caught a 121-inch, 1045-pound bluefin tuna while fishing out of Morehead City, North Carolina. The trio was trolling 11-miles out of Beaufort Inlet when the fish struck a ballyhoo rigged behind a Bluewater Candy Jag Crystal Skirt with a Red Head. The fish was too large to fit into the crew’s 26-foot Sea Hunt, and had to be towed back to port.

Though nearly 200 pounds heavier than the current North Carolina state record bluefin, the fish is not eligible for the record book because it was sold commercially after the catch.