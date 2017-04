On The Water Publisher Chris Megan and General Manager Neal Larsson were on hand for the grand opening of the Shimano Experience Center and Shimano Fishing Division Offices in Ladson, South Carolina on March 20.

The Experience Center is designed to bring community to the forefront, with a conference center to host fishing clubs and advocacy groups, a visual history of Shimano, a full collection of Shimano’s rods, reels, line, and lures, and even a casting pond to test your flipping and pitching.