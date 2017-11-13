Win A SPOT GEN3 Global Satellite GPS Messenger! Robert Pazdan November 13th, 2017 Very nice unit , a must have if your a boater . Reply Bruce Burr November 13th, 2017 Gotta have one!!! Reply Rick November 13th, 2017 I love the have that looks awesome Reply Richard Fortner November 13th, 2017 Nice unit. Reply Pete November 13th, 2017 Wow Reply John November 13th, 2017 👍 Reply DAVID J. MATTY November 13th, 2017 Would love to own one Reply john November 13th, 2017 I have cancer and need this next year. Hopefully ill be alive to enjoy it if i win. : ( Reply Ramon Bobea November 13th, 2017 Many times I am out of range and I’m not able to make a phone call, you can’t be hunting and stressing , wearing about if somebody gets hurt and you can’t make a call . The Spot GEN3 will definitely make our lifes a lot easier , I hope I am lucky enough to Win and good luck to everyone else Reply Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Mail (required) (will not be published)
Very nice unit , a must have if your a boater .
Gotta have one!!!
I love the have that looks awesome
Nice unit.
Wow
👍
Would love to own one
I have cancer and need this next year.
Hopefully ill be alive to enjoy it if i win. : (
Many times I am out of range and I’m not able to
make a phone call, you can’t be hunting and stressing ,
wearing about if somebody gets hurt and you can’t
make a call . The Spot GEN3 will definitely make our
lifes a lot easier , I hope I am lucky enough to Win and
good luck to everyone else