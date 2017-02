Check Out The Van Staal VR Series In Person

Stop by any of these outdoor sports shows and check out the Van Staal VR Series for yourself.

• 3/2/2017 – 3/5/2017 Suffern World Fishing & Outdoor Expo

• 3/10/2017 – 3/12/2017 RISAA New England Saltwater Fishing Show

• 3/17/2017 – 3/19/2017 Somerset Saltwater Fishing Expo