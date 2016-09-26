Everglades by Dougherty builds boats the way we think they should be built, with no compromise in materials or processes. Famous for our yacht-quality fit and finish, our innovative features and superior construction set us apart from the rest. Safety has always been our priority, understated luxury is our signature. Take one look at our walk-through videos and virtual tours and you will see, no one else builds boats this way.

• For further information on Everglades Boats visit evergladesboats.com

Superior Construction • Unsinkable • Patented closed molded RAMCAP® construction process • High density, closed cell, structural foam floatation • 10-year transferable hull warranty • Variable dead rise deep V-hull • Self-bailing cockpits • NMMA, ABYC, and CE certified • No wood construction – all composite • Hull laminate – premium gel coat, vinyl-ester barrier coat, vinyl-ester skin coat, polyester print barrier and knitted bi-axle fiberglass • High density PVC composite transom • Molded-in diamond non-skid • Rigging troughs – molded-in and oversized for easy access • ABS backing used to receive self tapping screws and bolts • Wire harnesses – manufactured in house using marine grade, tinned copper wire, heat shrink connectors and waterproof Deutsch plugs • Circuit protection – circuit breakers or fuses protect all electrical circuits • Upholstery – extra-heavy vinyl with acrylic top coat, Tenara™ thread, and anti-mildew backing – adhered to high-density plastic backing with flow through foam cushions

Unmatched Fit & Finish • Hull liner and deck mated perfectly for a rigid one-piece construction • Hull liner completely finished inside with Class A surface • Aluminum frame work – custom fabricated in house meeting stringent standards, sand blasted then powder coated using premium marine grade materials • Heavy-duty rub rail with 316 stainless steel insert and end caps • 316-L stainless steel hydraulic tilt steering wheel • Stainless steel plumbed drink holders • Stainless steel gunwale flush mounted plumbed rod holders bedded and through bolted • 316-L stainless steel and chrome plated fasteners for additional corrosion and stain resistance • All hardware bedded or gasketed to resist corrosion • 316-L cast stainless steel hinges and latches • Heavy-duty, welded bow and stern eyes, bedded and sealed in polyurethane • Bronze high speed intake strainers • Painted aluminum fuel tanks

Innovative Features • Patented sliding windshields • Fiberglass hardtop with aluminum powder coated frame includes blue & white LED lights, spreader lights, electronics box, and rod holders • Abundant space for electronics placement • Canvas life jacket storage in hardtop • Stereo – Fusion control head with Bluetooth and JL M-series speakers • Stereo speakers mounted in hardtop and gunwales • Console power ports 20A – 12VDC • Under gunwale power ports – 30A • Head compartments with storage and toilet • Non-skid bow casting platforms • Pull-up cleats cast – 316-L stainless steel and through bolted • Recessed cockpit drains • Retractable boarding ladder at transom with stainless steel grab rail • Yeti cooler • Circulating livewell with light and 3/8″ clear acrylic lid with stainless steel friction hinges and latch • Dive utility doors that open in and are a single piece

LOCATE A LOCAL EVERGLADES DEALER