Enter To Win Tickets to the Suffern World Fishing and Outdoor Exposition!

World Fishing & Outdoor Expo in Suffern, NY March 2-5 2017

The “Suffern show” is a classic outdoor expo that just keeps getting better. For years, it has drawn sportsmen from all over the Tri-State area – nearly 2 million consumers have made their way through the doors of the Rockland Community College to see what’s arguably one of the top shows in the country.

Whether your passion is freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing or hunting, you’ll find it all here March 2-5, 2017. The strength of the Suffern Show is in the diversity of its booths and displays. National tackle manufacturers, local retailers, fishing celebrities, and a wide range of outfitters set up shop at Rockland County Community College and offer information and deals.

The Suffern Show is the show that signals a light at the end of the tunnel – spring is close, and it’s time to get ready for fishing season to begin. Book trips to destinations from around the globe, compare and buy boats, see the latest hunting and fishing gear and then buy it from local independent retailers, learn from nationally recognized celebrities and local experts, buy newly released and hard to find products to get the upper hand on your buddies …….. it’s all here!

Escape the nasty winter weather and visit with your favorite exhibitors and sporting peers while getting ready for the fast approaching warmer temperatures and summertime outdoor activities at the World Fishing & Outdoor Expo in Suffern, NY.

Don’t miss the seminars with these local and national pros at the show!

Mike Iaconelli- bass fisherman on the BASS trail and speaker circuit

Gerald Swindle – professional bass fishing’s funniest man

Brandon Palaniuk – professional bass fishing tournament angler

…and many more!!!

Meet and buy from exhibitors representing all outdoor activities including:

Fishing Tackle Manufacturers & Retailers – Guides & Fishing Lodges – Marine Electronics – Kayaks – Fly Fishing

The Boatyard: Over 100 fishing boats including bass fishing, aluminum fishing boats, saltwater fishing boats and pontoons

Outdoor Adventures: Camping & RVs – ATVs – Hiking – Family Adventures

Sunday Is Family Fun Day!!!

Children 11 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Below are just some of the fun events planned for Sunday:

Kids’ Scavenger Hunt

Free Plano Tackle Box

“Reel Kids” Casting Event

…and more!!!

Show Hours: