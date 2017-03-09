Enter to Win Tickets to The Somerset Saltwater Fishing Expo!

The Saltwater Fishing Expo in Somerset, NJ March 17-19 2017

If you are a saltwater fisherman in New Jersey, New York, or western Connecticut, the “Somerset Saltwater Show” is the can’t-miss event of the winter. It kicks off the saltwater fishing season at a time when cabin fever is at its peak and anglers are itching to get outside. It’s where avid anglers congregate to become better at fishing while plotting out their season and buying the gear they’ve been dreaming about all winter. And it keeps getting bigger and better!

With many of the major tackle manufacturers here to answer all your questions and local tackle retailers available to fill your orders, the Somerset Saltwater Show is truly one stop shopping. Meet face to face with guides and charters, compare and buy saltwater fishing boats and kayaks, and learn the latest techniques from local experts at the Garden State Exhibit Center.

Whether your saltwater fishing passion is surfcasting for stripers and blues, inshore fishing for sea bass and flounder, or heading offshore for tuna and mahi, all are well represented through both large and small manufacturers based up and down the east coast. Mark your calendars now and don’t miss the East Coast’s most exciting exclusive saltwater event, the Saltwater Fishing Expo in Somerset, NJ.

Don’t miss the seminars with these local and national pros at the show!

Check HERE for seminar dates and times

Alberto Knie (aka: Crazy Alberto) – Host of an Extreme TV Fishing Show

David Schunke – offshore canyon fishing specialist

Capt. Al Ristori – Saltwater editor of the NJ Star-Ledger and regional editor of Salt Water Sportsman

Bill Carson – Field Marketing Manager for Johnson Outdoors Fishing Group

…and many more!!!

Sunday Is Family Fun Day!!!

Children 11 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Below are just some of the fun events planned for Sunday:

Free Plano Tackle Box

Fishing Simulator

…and more!!!

Show Hours: