C-MAP Featured Hotspots

C-Map Hotspot Archive
When warm Gulf Stream water moves into Fishtails, it’s a hotspot for yellowfin tuna, bigeye tuna, mahi-mahi, and white and blue marlin. Read more →
Southwest Ledge is a legendary fishing spot for big striped bass, and the legend has only grown in recent years. Read more →
This extensive area of hard bottom at the western edge of the Mud Hole has been a popular spot for New York and New Jersey fishermen for generations. Read more →
Deer Island is a peninsula that marks the northern edge of Boston Harbor. Its diverse structure attracts big striped bass, bluefish and flounder. Read more →
The dramatic structure around the exposed rocks of Minots often holds feeding stripers, particularly at first light. Read more →
Hot Dog Lump is a perennial tuna hot spot during the summer months. Read more →
The Race Point area at the tip of Cape Cod offers steep, sandy drop-offs, deep water, strong currents, and a smorgasbord of bait that feeds bluefish, stripers, and occasionally bluefin tuna. Read more →
Silt and mud washed from the river settles into the Mud Hole channel, making the waters nutrient-rich and full of life. Read more →
Middle Ground is one of the most famous fishing areas in Vineyard Sound, running from east to west parallel to the north coast of Martha’s Vineyard. Read more →
The story goes that the Klondike got its name because New Jersey small boat fishermen felt as though they’d struck gold when they found this fish-rich bottom structure. Read more →
The rugged bottom combined with the strong sweep of current moving in and out of Long Island Sound creates an incredible inshore fishing hotspot for gamefish. Read more →
Stretching from Two Tree Channel south a half-mile past the Spindle, Bartlett Reef is a sprawling structure of varying depths. Read more →
When the black drum are in thick and preparing to spawn in Tussey’s Slough, you can hear them booming through the hull of the boat. Read more →
What draws fish to The Hooter isn’t the buoy itself but the sandy structure of Wasque Shoal and its sharp drop-off into deep water at the end of Muskeget Channel. Read more →
The series of shoals off Cape May Point where the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean meet is one of the most popular and productive places to catch stripers during the fall run. Read more →
Named after the hospital that was situated on Rainsford Island (back in the days when the island served as a quarantine for arriving international passengers), Hospital Shoal is a popular winter flounder hotspot in Boston Harbor. Read more →
This line of greensand rocks act as an oasis for marine life in the relatively featureless stretch of water between Sandy Hook and Shark River Inlet. A wide variety of fish can be caught at the Shrewsbury Rocks throughout the year. Read more →
Eaton’s Neck Triangle Area is loaded With structure and features that make it popular through the season for striped bass, bluefish and bottom fish. Read more →
Cleveland Ledge’s Rocky Bottom And Tidal Flow Makes This Location Attractive To Bottom Fish. Read more →
Barnegat Ridge’s Upwelling of Nutrient-Rich Water Attracts Schools of Baitfish And Gamefish. Read more →
Fishers Island’s striper structure and fluke flats is worthy of inclusion in any list of the fishy islands of the Northeast. Read more →
Joppa Flat is a perennial striper destination that comes alive with fish in June. Read more →
Deep water, fast currents and dramatic depth changes make the Race one of the finest fishing spots reachable from Long Island or Connecticut. Read more →
The swift currents and upwelling created by the sharp dropoff surrounding the Southwest Corner creates important habitat for sandeels, sea herring, and other baitfish. Read more →
Devils Bridge Shoal is one of the most consistently productive bass and bluefish spots in the Martha’s Vineyard area. Read more →
The maps are nice for boat owners, what about us shore fisherman that do not own a boat. ?It would be nice to have maps and locations where the hot spots are fishing from shore.
would like so information on RI shores where striped bass are being caught
Cant go wrong with North Reef or Southwest Rips!
When do strippers come back to Chesapeake Bay to spawn in spring?