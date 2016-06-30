C-MAP Featured Hotspot: Deer Island

Deer Island is a peninsula that marks the northern edge of Boston Harbor. It is the location of the Deer Island Waste Water Treatment Plant, whose 150-foot-tall egg-like sludge digesters are major harbor landmarks.

Since 1996, it is part of the Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area. Two-thirds of the island’s area is taken up with the waste water plant, while the remainder of the island is park land surrounding the treatment plant, and offers excellent shore fishing opportunities.

For boat fishermen, the waters around Deer Island are loaded with structure in the form of flats, drop-offs, current-swept coves and a significant tidal rip.

On the south/west side of Deer Island, the Deer Island Flats (A) are a vast area popular with flounder fishermen who drift the area with seaworms and clams on flounder rigs from May through June. Use your electronics to locate areas of consistent depth that are holding flounder. The edges of the flats can also hold schools of stripers and bluefish, and blitzes often erupt in the fall when bait begins moving out of the inshore waters between Winthrop and Logan Airport.

At the tip of Deer Island is Deer Island Light (B), a good spot to cast for bass and bluefish at first light. A significant current rip sets up here. It can be a difficult spot to fish, but it has produced many big bass over the years, especially to nighttime fishermen who swing big plugs or live eels in to the rip.

On the north/east side of Deer Island is the famed fishing grounds of Great Faun Bar (C). This is a popular area for striper fishing. Use your chartplotter to locate the deeper area in the middle of the bar, which often holds bass on a moving current either side of high tide. The tip of the bar, to the south of the “6A” buoy, is another striper hotspot. The area is popular with anglers who troll tube-and-worm rigs along the Bar and along the shore back toward Winthrop.