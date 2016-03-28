The Albemarle 29 Express offers the ultimate in hardcore fishing amenities in a compact express package.

Edenton Boatworks, LLC has announced the merger of its two boat building brands, Albemarle and Carolina Classic. The new company will be called Albemarle Boats, The Carolina Classic. Albemarle Boats will take full advantage of the combined 60 plus years of boat building experience and history to form a new company with a fresh product offering based on the most successful and best performing models. “We have taken great care to preserve the integrity and history of both brands by combining the logos and marketing styles of the companies into a new, but recognizable look,” states President Dell Murphy.

The focus of the new venture is to build the highest quality Express sportfishing boats on the market, ranging in size from 25 feet to 41 feet. New for 2017, the Albemarle 29 Express will offer the ultimate in hardcore fishing amenities in a compact express package. Serious anglers will appreciate its offshore ability, exceptional handling in rough seas, and fuel economy.

By combining two of the most successful midsize express boat manufacturers, Albemarle is now poised to take full advantage of vacancies left in the market by the recent closings of other builders in this category. “We are working hard to strengthen our dealer network in order to better serve our customers, not only in the US, but in markets all over the world.,” states General Manager Burch Perry. “We look forward to debuting the Albemarle brand and introducing our new product line at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show in November.”

Located in Edenton, NC, Edenton Boatworks, LLC is a recently formed company of Murphy Alternative Investments. It is the parent company of Albemarle Boats, The Carolina Classic, a highly regarded builder of offshore sportfishing boats with more than 3,600 hulls hand- crafted since 1978. The company has dealer locations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

For further information on Albemarle Boats visit albemarleboats.com.

LOCAL ALBEMARLE DEALERS:

South Jersey Yachts

900 Ocean Dr

Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

1688 Beaver Dam Rd

Cape May, NJ 08204

Phone: (732) 899-9666 Suffolk Marine Center

45 Willow St

Babylon, NY 11702

(631) 669-0907