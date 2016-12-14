OTW’s Top 10 Instagram Photos of 2016

Below are the 10 most popular photos we posted to the On The Water Instagram account in 2016 (notice a theme?). Thanks to all of our followers who tagged us and messaged us with great fishing photography throughout the year. A new fishing season starts in just a couple weeks, and we can’t wait to see your photos of it.
10. Surfcasting The Storm
9. Giant Block Island Bass
8. Big Postspawn Striper
@walleyepete shared another update on the #stripermigration from the #chesapeakebay. He said this nearly 50-inch #stripedbass, caught and released by Luke Muldoon this week, appeared to have already dropped her eggs. Once they spawn, the big bass will leave the #chesapeake and make a hard left turn to head for the Northeast.
7. Sunrise Striper on Long Island Sound
6. Long Island Surf Striper
5. September Surf-Caught Cow
4. Big Bass Surprise
3. Topwater Striper
2. The Great Thanksgiving Blitz
1. Behemoth Bass from Connecticut
Check out this #fishofalifetime caught on June 4 by #Connecticut angler Jolyn Wiggin! This monster #stripedbass was 51.75 inches long and had a 33-inch girth, and it’s still swimming. Marc Evanier of Groton, CT estimated the fish at more than 60 pounds. The IGFA length/girth formula estimates the catch at 70 pounds. Congrats to Marc and Jolyn! #catchandrelease #longislandsound #junenewmoon
Gotta love it
Awesome stuff guys, snow hasn’t even started to accumulate in MA but I’m already anxious for Spring!
I’m feeling ya Josh……
can not wait till there back