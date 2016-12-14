OTW’s Top 10 Instagram Photos of 2016

Below are the 10 most popular photos we posted to the On The Water Instagram account in 2016 (notice a theme?). Thanks to all of our followers who tagged us and messaged us with great fishing photography throughout the year. A new fishing season starts in just a couple weeks, and we can’t wait to see your photos of it.

10. Surfcasting The Storm

Big waves, bent rods. Photo by @jefflomonabro #surfcasting #stripedbass #bluefish #fallrun

9. Giant Block Island Bass

8. Big Postspawn Striper

7. Sunrise Striper on Long Island Sound

@kserra5 started her Tuesday off the right way with this big #sunrise #stripedbass.

6. Long Island Surf Striper

5. September Surf-Caught Cow

4. Big Bass Surprise

3. Topwater Striper

@kserra5 used a #popper to raise her biggest ever #stripedbass last week.

2. The Great Thanksgiving Blitz

1. Behemoth Bass from Connecticut

  2. Josh

    Awesome stuff guys, snow hasn’t even started to accumulate in MA but I’m already anxious for Spring!

