OSKF Presents In-Water Kayak Demo And Kayak Fishing Expo

Join OSKF and The Kayak Centre on May 7th for Southern New England’s only in-water kayak demo and kayak fishing expo!

The Kayak Centre In-Water Demo Days will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 6th-7th, and will feature over 100 kayaks and Stand Up Paddleboards (SUPs) on Wickford Town Beach.

Fishing kayaks will include Old Town, Native, Wilderness Systems, Feel Free, Ocean Kayak, and Hurricane. On Sunday, May 7th, experience a one-of-a-kind kayak fishing expo with numerous kayak prostaffers offering Q&A sessions, demonstrations of techniques, and hands-on rigging examples of both fresh and saltwater kayaks.

Exhibitors include local vendors offering local American-made tackle, rods and reels, Humminbird, Icom, and Fluke Till Ya Puke Registration. Stock up on tackle while supporting our regional economy! Admission is $5 donation or 5 canned goods to benefit the North Kingstown Food Pantry.

Come on out to The Kayak Centre of RI at 9 Phillips St, North Kingstown, Rhode Island 02852 and get in on the fun!

Ocean State Kayak Fishing Expo, is presented by The Kayak Centre of Rhode Island.

For additional information go to Ocean State Kayak Fishing Expo