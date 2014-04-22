Offseason Boat Maintenance: Servicing Your Electrical System

You rely on your boat’s electrical system to run lights, electronics, appliances, pumps and gauges – and to start the engine – so annual servicing is critical. Here’s a checklist of tasks courtesy of Kingman Yacht Center in Pocasset, MA to keep in mind when you take a look at your electric system this spring.

Clean D/C positive and negative wiring connections, batteries, fuse blocks, circuit protection and engines

Remove starter, inspect for corrosion, service all terminal connections and grease bendix

Inspect alternator for signs of corrosion, check and service all terminal connections

Check and replace alternator V-belt. Ensure proper alignment and tension

Disconnect and clean any corrosion from both ends of engine instrument harness connections

Clean and seal all bonding connections, replace compromised terminal ends

Service nav light sockets and install bulbs in dielectric grease

Check navigational gear for software updates and all connections for antenna and power inputs

Inspect A/C wiring from shore inlet to battery charger, circuit protection through to ground fault protections