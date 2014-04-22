Offseason Boat Maintenance: Servicing Your Electrical System

by | | Boating, Maintenance.

Inspecting your electronics connections in the spring can save you from a big headache once you've launched for the season.

Inspecting your electronics connections in the spring can save you from a big headache once you’ve launched for the season.

You rely on your boat’s electrical system to run lights, electronics, appliances, pumps and gauges – and to start the engine – so annual servicing is critical. Here’s a checklist of tasks courtesy of Kingman Yacht Center in Pocasset, MA to keep in mind when you take a look at your electric system this spring.

  • Clean D/C positive and negative wiring connections, batteries, fuse blocks, circuit protection and engines
  • Remove starter, inspect for corrosion, service all terminal connections and grease bendix
  • Inspect alternator for signs of corrosion, check and service all terminal connections
  • Check and replace alternator V-belt. Ensure proper alignment and tension
  • Disconnect and clean any corrosion from both ends of engine instrument harness connections
  • Clean and seal all bonding connections, replace compromised terminal ends
  • Service nav light sockets and install bulbs in dielectric grease
  • Check navigational gear for software updates and all connections for antenna and power inputs
  • Inspect A/C wiring from shore inlet to battery charger, circuit protection through to ground fault protections
  1. John Sigona

    Add to list
    Remove connectors from electronics spray wth contact cleaner & replace

    Reply

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

Related Posts

The Outdoorsman

Gifts For The Outdoorsman

by on

Camping and fishing is a perfect combination. Make sure that you have everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors. The Outdoorsman Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Bristol Lantern $21.99; thermacell.com The Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Bristol Lantern… Read more →