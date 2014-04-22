Offseason Boat Maintenance: Servicing Your Electrical System

You rely on your boat’s electrical system to run lights, electronics, appliances, pumps and gauges – and to start the engine – so annual servicing is critical. Here’s a checklist of tasks courtesy of Kingman Yacht Center in Pocasset, MA to keep in mind when you take a look at your electric system this spring.
- Clean D/C positive and negative wiring connections, batteries, fuse blocks, circuit protection and engines
- Remove starter, inspect for corrosion, service all terminal connections and grease bendix
- Inspect alternator for signs of corrosion, check and service all terminal connections
- Check and replace alternator V-belt. Ensure proper alignment and tension
- Disconnect and clean any corrosion from both ends of engine instrument harness connections
- Clean and seal all bonding connections, replace compromised terminal ends
- Service nav light sockets and install bulbs in dielectric grease
- Check navigational gear for software updates and all connections for antenna and power inputs
- Inspect A/C wiring from shore inlet to battery charger, circuit protection through to ground fault protections
Remove connectors from electronics spray wth contact cleaner & replace