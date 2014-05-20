Northern New Jersey Freshwater Report

This week it was all largemouth in northern New Jersey. It has been a crazy spring weather-wise with cold nights and wind, but the largemouth bass spawn is over and females are off the beds. Smaller males are cruising shallow, protecting the beds right now. Senkos and tubes are the bait of choice for post-spawn bass right now, and early morning and late evening (before sundown) is best for nice fish up shallow. Also hit up Candlewood in Connecticut and nailed a bunch of smallmouth last week. Fish On Guys!