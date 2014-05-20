This week it was all largemouth in northern New Jersey. It has been a crazy spring weather-wise with cold nights and wind, but the largemouth bass spawn is over and females are off the beds. Smaller males are cruising shallow, protecting the beds right now. Senkos and tubes are the bait of choice for post-spawn bass right now, and early morning and late evening (before sundown) is best for nice fish up shallow. Also hit up Candlewood in Connecticut and nailed a bunch of smallmouth last week. Fish On Guys!
Northern New Jersey Freshwater Report
Great pic but I thought it was catch and release season for those livewell shots
Thanks for pointing that out Frank. The photo of the smallies is from a trip to Candlewood Lake in CT – we should have made that clear with a caption. -Editors
I’m in Northern New Jersey and the largemouth are definitely not off the beds yet . Waiting patiently , or not ..lol