Northeast Opening Trout Days 2017

Spring is here, and that means, the return of longer days, warmer weather, blooming flowers, and the opening of trout season. Check below for the date of Opening Trout Day in your state.

NJ – April 8 (see a list of which waters will be stocked before and during the season HERE)

PA – 18 Southeastern Counties: April ; Entire State: April 15 (find more information on the Pennsylvania trout season HERE)

NY – April 1

CT – April 8

RI – April 8

MA – No Closed Season (see an up-to-date list of the ponds being stocked HERE)

NH – Trout Ponds: April 22

VT – April 8

ME – Streams, Rivers, and Brooks: April 1; Lakes and Ponds: April 1 (Northern and Western Counties), No closed season (Southern and Eastern Counties)