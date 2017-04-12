Northeast Fly Fishing 2017 Gear Guide

The fly-tying bobbin gets an ergonomic update with Loon Outdoors Ergo Bobbin ($19.95; loonoutdoors.com) that makes this indispensable tying tool more comfortable and easier to use. A fly-tyers can easily adjust the tension by changing the pressure applied in his grip while tying.

The Orvis Recon ($425-$450; orvis.com) teams high-performance feel with lightness in hand, and has close-in loading ability and the power for longer reach.

The Orvis Hydros SL ($198-$259; orvis.com) has a narrow spool to eliminate line stacking, and offers increased backing capacity. The reel provides a 12% increase in line-retrieval rate, and has a fully sealed drag mechanism, making it ready for big fish and harsh conditions when fly-fishing in saltwater.

The G. Loomis Asquith series ($1,000-$1,200; gloomis.com) is the culmination of global cooperation in design, materials, and manufacturing techniques. Built on Shimano’s proprietary Spiral X platform, the Asquith boasts superb power transfer from tip to hand, quick recovery, and increased sensitivity. Designed by world casting champion Steve Rajeff, the Asquith is an exploratory step into the future of rod manufacturing technology. With fast actions, generous power levels, titanium guides, and exceptionally light swing weight, all nine rods in the series, from the 4-weight to the 12-weight (all 9-foot) are capable of developing high line speed and making precise casts.

The Shimano Asquith Fly Reel ($279.99-$379.99) borrows features from Shimano’s conventional and spinning reel lines, such as a Hagane body and S-ARB bearings to make a reel that is lightweight yet tough. Available in two sizes, the ASQ34 handles stream and pond trout while the ASQ78 has a robust drag designed to tame salmon, steelhead, and saltwater fish.

The Rise Fishing Co. Blackwater Spey Rod ($449.99–$589.99; risefishing.com) is designed to handle big waters and big fish from salmon and steelhead on the Lake Ontario tributaries or stripers in the surf and bays. The Blackwater is crafted of lightweight graphite and decked out with supreme grade cork and the high-end components. The series includes seven models from an 11-foot 6/7 weight to a 14-foot 9-weight.

The Vedavoo Esox Fly Wallet ($80; vedavoo.com) is the perfect place to tuck in your super-sized streamers before sending them out to get trashed by pike, muskies, stripers or blues. Made with two big patches of shearling fleece for the flies, and four internal pockets for leaders, tippet spools, tools, heads, tips, or other thin gear.

The Cliff Outdoors Bugger Beast ($39.95-$49.95; cliffoutdoors.com) lets you pack along a week’s supply (or a day’s supply if the bluefish are in) of saltwater flies in a rugged, lightweight, and easily transported box. Both sides of the inside are lined with slotted blue foam that grips hooks, holds them in place and the box locks shut with easy sliding closures. Available in two sizes—The Beast (13.5″ X 9″ X 3″) and the Beast Jr. (10″ X 6.5″ X 2.75″).

The MindShift Gear Rotation 180 Catch and Release Fly Fishing Backpack ($289.99; mindshiftgear.com) is a backpack, beltpack and chest pack, all in one. Access essential gear quickly and easily, even while wading in a stream or the surf. Simply rotate the beltpack to the front of your body to access leaders, line tippets, flies, indicators, smartphone, or camera. The beltpack can also be cinched up to create a chest pack for wading into deeper water.

The Tacky Fly Fishing Original Fly Box ($24.95; tackyflyfishing.com) uses a slit silicone storage system that holds flies tighter, withstands extemes in temperatures, and is a light blue color for high contrast. The box itself is made from light, durable polycarbonate with a clear lid and a latch-less magnetic closure system.

The 3-Tand TX 80 large arbor fly reel ($324.95; 3-tand.com) is fully machined from 6061-T6 and utilizes the exclusive Nano CF Drag. It also features hidden counterweights, a rubberized reel foot insert, and the comfortable handle. The TX 80 weighs only 7.6 ounces, and is sealed making it perfect for matching to your favorite 8- to 10-weight saltwater fly rod.