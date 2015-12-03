NJ Tautog Poachers Busted

From the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife:

There was a known tautog poaching problem in the area of Absecon Inlet. When DFW conservation officers Harp and Nicklow arrived there on a weekend this past October, they found approximately 80 people tautog fishing on the various finger jetties. With a one fish per person bag limit in effect and the abundance of tautog being too short to keep, the officers began conducting surveillance. They noticed a group exhibiting abnormal behavior and observed individuals transporting a few undersize fish to a vehicle. The officers inspected the vehicle and found 62 tautog, all below the 15-inch minimum length.

In addition to the undersize tautog violations, the owner of the vehicle was charged with possession of 61 tautog over his daily limit. The defendant settled the case last week with an assessed fine of $2000.

If you observe a violation report it to the 24/7 DEP Action Line at 877-WARN-DEP