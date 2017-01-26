NJ DEP to Announce Opposition to Federal Fluke Cuts

On Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m., Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin and U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone will join dozens of members of New Jersey’s fishing community, state legislators, and local officials to announce their opposition to proposed federal cuts for summer flounder.

The press conference is in response to votes last month by the Atlantic State Marine Fisheries Commission and the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council that could reduce New Jersey’s recreational harvest limit for summer flounder, or fluke, by as much as 50 percent, which would have dramatic, adverse impacts to the state’s fishing industry and shore tourism.

Anglers are encouraged to attend in person to support the opposition of these proposed cuts.

The event will be held at Fishermen’s Supply Co., 69 Channel Drive, Point Pleasant Beach. Parking on Channel Drive is encouraged as the event will take part in the parking lot.

