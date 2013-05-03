NJ Black Sea Bass Season to Be Split into 3, Reduced by 30 days

Early reports from last night’s bi-monthly New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council meeting suggest that the state has finally decided on black sea bass regulations for 2013. The new regulations see a drop from catch limits of 25 fish per day in 2012 to 20 for 2013. 2013’s NJ black sea bass season will also be a 3-part season and lose 30 total fishing days from 2012.

Catch Limit: 20 fish/day

Minimum Fish Length: 12.5″

Fishing Season : May 19 – Aug 8, Sep 27 – Oct 14, Nov 1 – Dec 31

The 2013 regulations were delayed in part because the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission decided to change its original 32 percent reduction of sea bass caught in waters off MA to NJ down to 24 percent, so it could have been even worse for NJ anglers.

Here is a link to the original report posted late last night by Press of Atlantic City.

