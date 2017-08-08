New And Noteworthy Gear

We sift through all the new gear in the fishing world to introduce you to product upgrades, new gear and what’s likely to be the next hot thing.
This month we bring you the soft-plastic Kalin Sizmic Shad for sweet water lunkers, Fancy Fluke Co.’s 8-inch Fluke Rig for doormat fluke, Rapala’s new RipStop for light tackle action and the compact and rugged Garmin VIRB 360 to help you catch 360-degrees of your fishing action in 5.7K.
More than three years of design work went into making the Kalin Sizmic Shad. This soft-plastic swimbait rocks from side to side on the entire retrieve. The ribbing on the body creates a unique vibration, the tail flaps back and forth to create a commotion in the water, and a 3D head design gives it a lifelike look. The Sizmic Shad is available in 11 colors and two sizes, 3.8 and 4.8-inches.
$6.99; kalinsfishing.com
The Garmin VIRB 360
The Garmin VIRB 360 is a compact, rugged, and fully spherical 360-degree camera. The waterproof VIRB 360 is easy to use and captures impressive high-quality video up to 5.7K/30fps with four built-in microphones.
$799.99; garmin.com
The Fancy Fluke Co. 8-inch Fluke Rig
The Fancy Fluke Co. 8-inch Fluke Rig is designed to catch doormat fluke. Each rig is outfitted with a USA-made 6/0 wide-gap hook, a SlickFish squid skirt, a three-way swivel, and a sinker pin on 50-pound-test mono.
$8.95; fancyfluke.com
Rapala RipStop
The new Rapala RipStop and its fast-ripping, hard-stopping action is a cross between a hard-plastic jerkbait and a soft-body swimbait. The RipStop has a modified, flat-sided body that easily cuts through the water and gives off maximum flash. Built with a lip on the front and a tail at the back of its lifelike profile, this lure can stop on a dime when being retrieved. It presents a subtle shimmy before coming to a rest and slightly lifts its head with a super-slow rise. The RipStop weighs 1/4-ounce, dives 3 to 4 feet, and is available in 14 color patterns.
$9.99; rapala.com
