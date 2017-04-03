New And Noteworthy Gear

We sift through all the new gear in the fishing world to introduce you to product upgrades, new gear and what’s likely to be the next hot thing.
This month we bring you the latest in advanced line with the new 832 series from Suffix, Raymarine new Axiom family of MFDs, Shimano’s heavy-duty Tranx baitcaster and the latest in connected boat technology from Siren Marine.
Sufix 832 Advanced Superline
Sufix 832 Advanced Superline has 8 fibers (7 HMPE fibers plus 1 GORE Performance Fiber) and 32 weaves per inch. The GORE Performance Fiber improves abrasion resistance, increases casting distance and accuracy, and reduces line vibration. HMPE fibers provide high strength and sensitivity, hydrophobic water-repellent protection, and small diameter. starting at $16.99; rapala.com
The Raymarine Axiom family of MFDs feature lifelike imagery behind Raymarine’s exclusive RealVision 3D for improved fish and structure identification. The new rugged, all-glass touch screens are available in 7-, 9-, and 12-inch display sizes and come pre-installed with Raymarine’s new LightHouse 3 operating system. Combined with Axiom’s fast quad core processor, LightHouse 3 delivers an intuitive and powerful navigation experience through a redesigned interface that is easy to personalize. $649.99 to $3,349.99;raymarine.com
Shimano recently introduced two new sizes in their heavy-duty line of Tranx baitcasters. The Shimano Tranx 300 and 400 feature Shimano’s Hagane body and CoreProtect for added durability. Both sizes also feature Shimano’s X-Ship bearing-supported pinion gear and high efficiency gearing technologies, which work together to provide massive cranking power with a smooth, effortless retrieve. Both sizes are available in a high-gear and a low-gear model. The Tranx is perfect for big bait/big fish applications such as muskie fishing, swimbait fishing for big largemouths, casting live baits to big stripers, dropping to doormat fluke, and more. $279.99-$299.99;; fish.shimano.com
Siren Marine Connected Boat Technology () provides boaters with greater control, peace of mind, and remote access to critical information. Using innovative monitoring technology and a best-in-class user interface, boat owners, fleet operators and boat builders can track a boat’s location, receive alerts when critical events occur, access engine metrics, view video images, and remotely control on-board devices. sirenmarine.com