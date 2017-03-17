New And Noteworthy Gear

We sift through all the new gear in the fishing world to introduce you to product upgrades, new gear and what’s likely to be the next hot thing.
This month we bring you the latest for the kayak anglers with the new bass Bass X Series of rods from St. Croix, Storm’s new 360GT Searchbait, a GullWing Paddle Hand Grip Conversion Kit and Nightwatch Marine’s new underwater lights designed specifically for kayak hulls.
St. Croix Bass X Series Rods
The St. Croix Bass X Series of rods consists of 14 spinning and casting models covering the most popular bass-fishing techniques, providing a premium rod feel and performance at a competitive price. $100 – $110; stcroixrods.com
The Storm 360GT Searchbait pairs a lifelike, single-ball rattling jighead with a realistic, phthalate-free soft body with 3D holographic eyes and a toe-in boot tail that creates action at any retrieve speed. Ease of use makes the lure an excellent choice for anglers of all experience levels and for a variety of species in fresh and saltwater. The 360GT Searchbait is available in three sizes—3½ to 5½ inches—and 11 colors. $4.99-$5.99;stormlures.com
The GullWing Paddle Hand Grip Conversion Kit ($19.50; ) transforms Gullwing paddle blades into powerful hand paddles that can be used when kayaking through narrow waters, under overhanging trees, and around rocky shorelines. $149-$269; gullwingpaddles.com
Kayak anglers can add the fish-attracting power of underwater lights to their kayaks with the Nightwatch Marine Seeker Lights. The lights use induction technology, which means that no holes have to be drilled in the kayak. An induction-sending puck is adhered to the inside of the kayak, and on the outside, the light is adhered exactly on the opposite side of the hull from the sending puck. The lights are available in green, white, blue, and red. The kit includes two lights, two sending pucks, a wire harness, and a pigtail for connecting to a 12v source on the kayak. Nightwatch Marine also offers an optional battery pack that allows for 5 hours of continuous use of both lights. $99.99; nightwatchmarine.com
Catch On The Water's 2017 March Fishing Kayak Buyer's guide!
