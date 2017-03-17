New And Noteworthy Gear

We sift through all the new gear in the fishing world to introduce you to product upgrades, new gear and what’s likely to be the next hot thing.

This month we bring you the latest for the kayak anglers with the new bass Bass X Series of rods from St. Croix, Storm’s new 360GT Searchbait, a GullWing Paddle Hand Grip Conversion Kit and Nightwatch Marine’s new underwater lights designed specifically for kayak hulls.

St. Croix Bass X Series Rods

Storm 360GT Searchbait

GullWing Paddle Hand Grip Conversion Kit

