New And Noteworthy Gear

We sift through all the new gear in the fishing world to introduce you to product upgrades, new gear and what’s likely to be the next hot thing. This month we bring you the latest precision gaff from Cuda, the new Avet G2 Series Reel and Jigging World’s spiral-wrapped rod Black Demon Rod.
Avet G2 Series Reel
The new Avet G2 Series reels have a redesigned frame and 40-percent more drag output. The reel has increased line capacity over the Avet Original Series, allowing space for larger line classes. The reel is available in single and two-speed models, with an optional magnetic casting control. $225 – $460; avetreels.net
The Yo-Zuri SuperBraid PE line is available in 10- to 80-pound test. The four-strand braid, made in 10- to 40-pound test is extremely abrasion resistant, easy to handle, and has extremely low stretch, making it perfect for fishing around thick weeds or rocky structure. The eight-strand braid, made in 50- to 80-pound test, is smoother to the touch, gives great casting ability, and is super strong and durable. yo-zuri.com
Cuda has introduced a complete line of Precision Gaffs engineered to deliver deadly accuracy in a design that is strong, lightweight, and easy to handle. The line includes four models ranging in length from 4 to 8 feet, all with carbon-fiber shafts, corded grips, integrated tip protectors, and Cuda’s patented stainless steel gaff hooks. Each hook offers advanced corrosion and adhesion resistance, which makes for easy cleanup and long-lasting durability. $149-$269; cudabrand.com
Old Town Kayaks now offers hands-free operation with the Predator PDL. This 13-foot, 2-inch kayak features the Old Town PDL Drive, a pedal-driven, weedless propeller. The PDL drive allows both forward and reverse propulsion, and the docking station allows the kayaker to go quickly from pedaling to parked. The PDL also features a new Element seat that is adjustable and removable, an oversized tank well, accessory plates for mounting electronics, and a transducer scupper. $2799; oldtowncanoe.com
Plano has completely upgraded their best-selling Guide Series Soft Tackle Bags from the lid to the base. New models will incorporate a Utili-Tackle Rail System, a molded base and lid that provides attachment points for fishing accessories, as well as bag tie-down on kayaks, slippery boat decks and more. $19.99-$119.99; planomolding.com
The INS Products Rock Grabrz carbide boot studs allow anglers to add stable, rigid traction to any pair of wading boots. The large, sharp carbide point bites into rocks, providing secure footing in the surf, in the river, and on the ice. $84.95 (for 50 studs and installation tool); carbidetractionproducts.com
The VMC Coastal Black Series hooks are made specifically for saltwater with built-up layers of ultra-thin black finish that make the hook five times more corrosion resistant than traditional black finishes. Coastal black will be available in VMC’s most popular hook styles. vmchooks.com
The Jigging World Black Demon rod is specially designed for blackfish and other Northeast bottom species. The spiral-wrapped rod is available in two actions, medium and medium-heavy, and can handle weights up to 10 and 12 ounces, respectively. $249; jiggingworld.com
Catch On The water’s 2017 Special Edition! Learn how to net doormat fluke, take a trip to the offshore canyons and prepare for the season ahead with our 2017 fishing predictions. Don’t miss the biggest issue of the year!
