New And Noteworthy Gear

We sift through all the new gear in the fishing world to introduce you to product upgrades, new gear and what’s likely to be the next hot thing.
This month we bring you St Croix’s latest Mojo rods, Savage Gear’s ultra realistic Line-Thru Trout, Seaguar’s Threadlock Hollow-Core Braided Line and a new spin on a classic: Al’s Goldfish Salt Water Series.
St. Croix Mojo Salt rods
The St. Croix Mojo Salt rods are built to take the abuse of saltwater fishing while remaining lightweight, sensitive, and strong enough to hook and land big saltwater species. The rods have an action perfect for pitching large live baits to stripers or big topwaters to blues. There are 9 rods in the series, three spinning and six conventional, with lengths from 6 feet, 6 inches to 7 feet, 6 inches. $200-$220; stcroixrods.com
The Savage Gear 3D Line-Thru Trout is based on a 3-D scan of a live hatchery trout to create an ultra-realistic bait for fooling big largemouth bass. The triple-jointed soft-plastic body has a fluid swimming motion while an internal nylon mesh keeps the bait intact. The line-through design allows the bait to slide up the line so that a bass cannot use it as leverage to free the hook. The Line-Thru Trout is available in four sizes: 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-inch, and three styles, floating, sinking, and slow-sinking. $12.99-$34.99;savagegear-usa.com
Seaguar Threadlock hollow-core braided line features 16 strands in a high-density weave for increased tensile and impact strength, along with increased abrasion resistance. The hollow-core line allows for knotless connections to the leader material, enabling the long leaders often necessary to fool sharp-eyed blue-water fish. Threadlock is available in blue, white, yellow, or green, in strengths of 50- to 200-pound test, and 600- or 2500-yard spools. $199.95; seaguar.com
The Al’s Goldfish Salt Water Series brings the classic Al’s Goldfish shape and action to salt water. The lure is built with 100-pound-test split rings, hard baked paints, and a custom-tied teaser on a 3/0 VMC hook. It’s a close match to peanut bunker and other small baitfish, making it a great choice for stripers, bluefish, sea bass and fluke. The Al’s Goldfish Salt Water Series comes in ¾- and 1¼-ounce size. $10.49-$11.49;; alsgoldfish.com
