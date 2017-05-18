New And Noteworthy Gear

We sift through all the new gear in the fishing world to introduce you to product upgrades, new gear and what’s likely to be the next hot thing.
This month we bring you Daddy Mac Lures’ new topwater AB (Albies/Bass) Bomb, Tsunami compact but tough Forged 10 lever-drag conventional reel, Pelican’s 20QT Cooler and Acme’s new “Baitfish” UV Kastmater series.
The Daddy Mac Lures AB (Albies/Bass) Bomb
This new topwater plug walks the dog effortlessly, and calls fish to the surface with its knocking rattle. Available in two sizes, 1 and ½ ounce, it’s perfect for schoolie stripers, albies, and even freshwater bass. $9.99; daddymaclures.com
Built for toughness and strength, the Tsunami Forged 10 lever-drag conventional reel features hardened, precision stainless steel gears and main shaft, an instant anti-reverse clutch bearing, and an anodized aluminum “floating” spool for true free spool. The powerful carbon fiber drag is smooth throughout the settings, from slightly above free spool to locked down. This compact reel is designed for 20- to 60-pound-test braided lines and hard-fighting saltwater fish like stripers and blues, deep-water fluke and groundfish, and even school-size tuna. $179.99biminibayoutfitters.com
From the latches to the freezer-grade seal to the handles, the Pelican 20QT Cooler is engineered for extreme durability. Features include a built-in bottle opener, three days of ice retention, molded-in can holders, and a tall and slender design that holds 15 cans upright. $199.95; pelican.com
The Acme “Baitfish” UV Series provides a special UV coating for an extraordinary glow underwater while the realistic outer bait “skin”, combined with the Kastmaster action, seals the deal with trout, bass, walleye, and even saltwater species such as stripers and blues. $5.79-$6.49; acmetackle.com
The electronics on our boats are becoming more connected to our personal devices and to the cloud, and the result is better performance, greater usability, and an incredible wealth of information at your fingertips Read more →
Catch On The Water’s 2017 May inshore opener issue! Learn secrets to topwater plugging, master metal lip surfcasting techniques for big stripers, and discover color tactics for keeper fluke!
Don’t miss it!
Catch On The Water’s 2017 May inshore opener issue! Learn secrets to topwater plugging, find gator blues on Long Island, and discover color tactics for keeper fluke!
Don’t miss it!