New, low-light lenses from Costa Del Mar

above: Costa Del Mar Corbina in Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Blades Camo and Sunrise Silver Mirror Lens

Costa Del Mar has introduced a new lens for 2017, Sunrise Silver Mirror. Designed for low-light conditions, Sunrise Silver Mirror lenses protect eyes from UV rays at sunrise, sunset, and on cloudy days, without obscuring vision.

Costa has found the perfect balance between light transmission and polarization efficiency. The Sunrise Silver Mirror lets in about 30% of the light while maintaining an extremely high polarization efficiency of 97%. Other Costa lenses are 100% polarized, but only allow 10 to 16% of the light in, making them great for bright light scenarios, but less effective on darker days. Now, fishermen can have a pair of Costas to keep their eyes protected on darker days without sacrificing visibility.