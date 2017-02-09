New Hampshire & Maine Fishing Report – February 9, 2017

You might say there is a bit of a big deal going on this weekend in New Hampshire. Namely, the 38th Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby! It looks as if timing for this quintessential New England pastime couldn’t be better with the word from Winnipesaukee that the fishing is fantastic.

New Hampshire Fishing Report

While the derby is now statewide and is equally weighted toward seven species of fish as opposed to the once-glorified tagged rainbow trout, the hub will always be Winnipesaukee, with the “spoke” being AJs Bait in Meredith. I spoke to Al, the proprietor of AJs, on Wednesday and the primary message he wanted to get out to the masses was “Be careful.” While the bays are all locked up with plenty of ice, The Broads (the middle) never did catch solidly and with snow covering potential thin spots, you’d be best served sticking to the bays. As has been the case since the first angler creeped out there this season, the burgeoning smelt population is paying off in big, fat, healthy fish. In fact, the shop recently weighed in a 9½ -pound lake trout! Al was so pumped up about the event that his final comment was “bring it on!” Yeah! For the dos and don’ts of the derby click here: meredithrotary.com.

Chad from Dover Marine will not be participating in the derby but that hasn’t stopped him from fishing the mammoth water body. He and friends continue to find fat, colorful rainbows while sending small shiners to the bottom of skinny, sandy points in Alton Bay as well as 19 Mile Bay. In spite of its small size, Willand Pond in Dover remains a winner. As proof, two parties had to make repeat visits to reload on bait at the shop during a recent outing. The primary quarry has been crappie.

Joe from Granite State Rod and Reel Repair recommends extreme caution if you’re fishing Canobie or Cobbett’s since both recently had open-water stretches. Pontanipo, Rocky and Mill are more solid, making them a more carefree choice.

Jason of Suds ‘N Soda said that sketchy shorelines have for the most part buttoned up locally. He’s heard good reports regarding warm water species from Bellamy, The Moat and Pawtuckaway. Pleasant remains a better choice for trout.

Southern Maine Fishing Report

Fortunately, THE Brady did better than Dag’s Brady over the weekend in their respective competitions. While Tom Terrific brought home another Lombardi Trophy, Dag’s Brady had to settle for one lonely flag and no fish in the Sabattus pike derby. The winning pike was a respectable 17.85 pounds! Ironically, now through the remainder of the season may be the best time to try for pike at Sabattus since fishing pressure there most years drops off significantly after the tournament. Thompson has been tops for local togue with the occasional forktail even being taken from Middle Range Pond. The other ranges are best for rainbows and brookies. If you are looking to take a kid fishing, this is a great time to do it, as Wiley Pond, a small 20 acre pond in Boothbay, opened on February 1st . This is a kid-only pond, open exclusively to those under 16; it has a two-trap limit with a no-live-fish-as-bait regulation. The IFW put 700 fall brookies in there with some up to 18 inches plus! For fast action on feisty white perch, bring your jig stick over to Maranacook or Messalonskee. Long Pond in Belgrade is a good choice as well since it reportedly gets very little ice fishing pressure. For salmon, check out the scenic Lake St. George which also has come slab smallies swimming in it!

Fishing Forecast

For an incomparable outing that you’ll never forget, check out the ice-fishing derby centered in the Meredith section of Lake Winnipesaukee. In addition to meeting a few thousand new friends, if you catch the right fish you may go home with a few thousand extra greenbacks! With the Sabattus pike derby now in the rearview window, this pike producer will be less pressured and due to spawning stirrings, the pike will begin to get more active. If you’re looking to reward the kiddies for helping you clear the driveway, you may be able to treat them to willing white perch at Maranacook or equally willing brookies at Wiley Pond.