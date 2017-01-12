New Hampshire Introduces First-Ever Winter Free Fishing Day

If you’ve always wanted to try ice fishing, take advantage of New Hampshire’s first-ever winter free fishing day!

On January 21, 2017, New Hampshire is allowing anglers to fish without a license. Note that all other regulations must be followed; learn more about fishing rules by reading the NH Freshwater Fishing Digest at fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html. Persons participating in a fishing tournament must still hold a license, even on free fishing day.

The State Legislature authorized the addition of the winter free fishing day last year in order to provide an opportunity for those interested in trying ice-fishing.

Find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, and more, at fishnh.com/fishing/ice-fishing.html.

New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit fishnh.com.