New Hampshire Fish And Game Free Ice Fishing Talk Coming in January

Mark your calendars and plan some new adventures for the upcoming ice fishing season! NH Fish and Game is hosting a free ice fishing seminar on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord. The talk begins at 7:00 p.m.

The featured presenter will be New Hampshire Fishing Guide Tim Moore. In his talk, Moore will explain the tools and techniques he uses to catch white perch and lake trout through the ice. You’ll get the latest insights on equipment and gear, where to finds these fish, and strategies for angling success. Both experienced ice anglers and those new to the sport are welcome.

“Step up your ice-fishing action this winter by learning how to target these exciting fish,” said Moore. “Whether you prefer jigging or tip-up fishing, this seminar will have something for you.”

Tim Moore is a full-time New Hampshire fishing guide and outdoor writer, as well as a state and world record holder. He has fished the waters of New Hampshire for more than thirty years. He conducts fishing seminars from Maine to Minnesota and guides hundreds of ice anglers each year from around the world in search of lake trout and white perch.

For more information contact:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211

Becky Johnson: (603) 271-3211