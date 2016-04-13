New Free App for Saltwater Fishing Regulations

Know the Rules: Free App Connects Anglers with Saltwater Fishing Regulations
Recreational fishermen from Maine to Texas can now keep track of saltwater fishing regulations just by looking at their smartphones. A free app, Fish Rules, provides images of various species for identification and lets fishermen know in real time if a fish is in season at their location, how many they can keep, minimum size, bag and vessel limit, and more.
Fish Rules was co-developed by a recreational fisherman in Jupiter, Florida. The app uses a smartphone’s GPS and calendar to show what state or federal regulations apply to a fishing location on a specific day, making compliance with fishing regulations easy.
Scott Steinback, an economist in the Social Sciences Branch at NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center in Woods Hole, Mass, came across Fish Rules almost two years ago. Folks at NOAA Fisheries were interested in making the app more useful by expanding its range, and in encouraging more anglers to comply with ever-changing regulations. And Steinback wanted to use it when he went fishing.
Working with Arrington, Steinback applied for NOAA Fisheries funding to expand the Fish Rules app to include saltwater fishing regulations for the Northeast region, from North Carolina to Maine. They spent months getting state and federal recreational fishing regulations into the app, making sure the information is current, and making sure it complied with NOAA Fisheries policy.
“Fish Rules has a lot of potential,” said Steinback, who continues to work with Arrington to update the app as information and regulations change. “With download and usage of this free app, compliance with recreational regulations will be improved.”
Fishermen can learn about various species through the fish identification feature, and they can post images of fish they caught to other platforms like Facebook. Anglers can also interact with the regulations in the app.
“If they’re not sure what ‘fork length’ means, they can tap on that specific regulation to get more details. If they see ‘Closed Season,’ they can tap the screen to see when the season will open,” Steinback said. “Perhaps one day anglers will even volunteer information that will help us fill in gaps in information about the species they are catching.”
Fish Rules is available for both iPhone and Android in the App Store and the Google Play Store.
great
great app I really appreciate it
Thank you. Please take a minute to write a review in the App Store.
Definitely let me know if you have and constructive feedback.
I was excited to get this app – great idea – but the NY regs are wrong for strikers and herring. It says they’re out of season.
I double checked my state regs… Your app’s data on herring broadly accurate (didn’t address specific exceptions for the Hudson River), but the season for striped bass is incorrect, should be open April 1, not April 15..
great app
To just tell me the regs, why does it need access to my:
identity
location
photos/media/files
camera
wi-fi connection information
device ID & call information
Fish Rules App needs access to your location, so it can display regulations for your actual location. The app uses your location data (anonymously) to figure out if you’re in state/federal waters, which state, and etc.
Access to your camera is needed so you can post pics to Facebook from within the app.
Access to wifi is needed so the app runs faster if wifi is available.
I am co-creator of Fish Rules App, and trust me when I say we are not trying to rip off your data.
Can’t get it to load on my gallaxy S3. Bummer
Love the app. I fish in both Mass and RI and both States have different size and bag limits for Sea bass and Fluke. Thanks for making Fishing less stressful when it comes knowing if the fish is a Keeper.
This app looks great. Will you expand the app the the west coast?