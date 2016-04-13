New Free App for Saltwater Fishing Regulations

Know the Rules: Free App Connects Anglers with Saltwater Fishing Regulations

Recreational fishermen from Maine to Texas can now keep track of saltwater fishing regulations just by looking at their smartphones. A free app, Fish Rules, provides images of various species for identification and lets fishermen know in real time if a fish is in season at their location, how many they can keep, minimum size, bag and vessel limit, and more.

Fish Rules was co-developed by a recreational fisherman in Jupiter, Florida. The app uses a smartphone’s GPS and calendar to show what state or federal regulations apply to a fishing location on a specific day, making compliance with fishing regulations easy.

Scott Steinback, an economist in the Social Sciences Branch at NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center in Woods Hole, Mass, came across Fish Rules almost two years ago. Folks at NOAA Fisheries were interested in making the app more useful by expanding its range, and in encouraging more anglers to comply with ever-changing regulations. And Steinback wanted to use it when he went fishing.

Working with Arrington, Steinback applied for NOAA Fisheries funding to expand the Fish Rules app to include saltwater fishing regulations for the Northeast region, from North Carolina to Maine. They spent months getting state and federal recreational fishing regulations into the app, making sure the information is current, and making sure it complied with NOAA Fisheries policy.

“Fish Rules has a lot of potential,” said Steinback, who continues to work with Arrington to update the app as information and regulations change. “With download and usage of this free app, compliance with recreational regulations will be improved.”

Fishermen can learn about various species through the fish identification feature, and they can post images of fish they caught to other platforms like Facebook. Anglers can also interact with the regulations in the app.

“If they’re not sure what ‘fork length’ means, they can tap on that specific regulation to get more details. If they see ‘Closed Season,’ they can tap the screen to see when the season will open,” Steinback said. “Perhaps one day anglers will even volunteer information that will help us fill in gaps in information about the species they are catching.”

Fish Rules is available for both iPhone and Android in the App Store and the Google Play Store.