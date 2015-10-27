Massachusetts Stocks Tiger Muskies

TIGER MUSKIE UPDATE: On November 2, 2015, An additional 900 tiger muskies were stocked in Pontoosuc Lake (Lanesboro) and Hampton Ponds (Westfield/Southwick).
This fall, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife was able to receive tiger muskies to stock in Massachusetts waters from the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery as part of a cooperative exchange program.
Nine hundred tiger muskies averaging 13 inches long and weighing about a half-pound apiece have been stocked in Lake Chauncy (Westborough), A-1 Site (Westborough), and Spy Pond (Arlington). It will take 3 to 5 years for these fish to reach the 28-inch minimum size limit.
The tiger muskie is the sterile, hybrid offspring of the true muskellunge (Esox masquinongy) and the northern pike (Esox lucius). The first stocking of these hybrids took place in Massachusetts in 1980. The state record tiger muskie, pictured above, was a 27-pound, 46-inch fish caught by Jim Lambert of Pittsfield, Massachusetts through the ice on Pontoosuc Lake on December 31, 2001.
Why did they not stock Pontoosuc Lake where the State record came out of???
Probably because the big ones eat the little one s
why not stock pontussuc Onoto or goose pond . Laurel lake spread the wealth don’t leave it in the 495 corridor. Wth
I’ve caught one once at buffumville reservoir in Oxford ma
A pond near my house was stocked with tiger musky every year from 1996-2004, 13 years later what are the odds of still catching one?