Massachusetts Stocks Tiger Muskies

TIGER MUSKIE UPDATE: On November 2, 2015, An additional 900 tiger muskies were stocked in Pontoosuc Lake (Lanesboro) and Hampton Ponds (Westfield/Southwick).

This fall, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife was able to receive tiger muskies to stock in Massachusetts waters from the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery as part of a cooperative exchange program.

Nine hundred tiger muskies averaging 13 inches long and weighing about a half-pound apiece have been stocked in Lake Chauncy (Westborough), A-1 Site (Westborough), and Spy Pond (Arlington). It will take 3 to 5 years for these fish to reach the 28-inch minimum size limit.

The tiger muskie is the sterile, hybrid offspring of the true muskellunge (Esox masquinongy) and the northern pike (Esox lucius). The first stocking of these hybrids took place in Massachusetts in 1980. The state record tiger muskie, pictured above, was a 27-pound, 46-inch fish caught by Jim Lambert of Pittsfield, Massachusetts through the ice on Pontoosuc Lake on December 31, 2001.