Massachusetts Spring Trout Stocking

Close to 500,000 brook, brown, rainbow and tiger trout will be stocked this spring from MassWildlife’s five hatcheries located in Sandwich, Palmer, Belchertown, Sunderland, and Montague. The close to 500,000 fish being stocked this spring, coupled with the more than 66,000 12+ inch trout stocked last fall, should provide some excellent fishing in the coming months. Stocking is scheduled to begin in the southeastern area of the state during the first full week of March with other regions of the state expected to follow soon after.

Anglers can get updated stocking information at Mass.gov/Trout, or contact individual district offices for the latest stocking information.

2016 spring trout stocking stats:

55% of the fish average over 14 inches

72% of the fish average over 12 inches

215,700 rainbows will average over 14 inches

39,350 rainbows will average over 12 inches

10,000 rainbows will average between 9 and 12 inches

530 brown trout will be over 18 inches

48,500 brown trout will average over 12 inches

80,600 brown trout average between 9 and 12 inches

940 brook trout will average over 15 inches

41,900 brook trout will average over 12 inches

46740 brook trout between 9 and 12 inches

2,900 tiger trout that will average over 14 inches

Fresh water anglers are reminded that the use of lead sinkers and lead jigs weighing less than one ounce, regardless of whether they are painted, coated with rubber, covered by attached “skirts” or some other material, is prohibited. More info