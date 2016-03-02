Massachusetts Spring Trout Stocking

Close to 500,000 brook, brown, rainbow and tiger trout will be stocked this spring from MassWildlife’s five hatcheries located in Sandwich, Palmer, Belchertown, Sunderland, and Montague. The close to 500,000 fish being stocked this spring, coupled with the more than 66,000 12+ inch trout stocked last fall, should provide some excellent fishing in the coming months. Stocking is scheduled to begin in the southeastern area of the state during the first full week of March with other regions of the state expected to follow soon after.
Anglers can get updated stocking information at Mass.gov/Trout, or contact individual district offices for the latest stocking information.
2016 spring trout stocking stats:
- 55% of the fish average over 14 inches
- 72% of the fish average over 12 inches
- 215,700 rainbows will average over 14 inches
- 39,350 rainbows will average over 12 inches
- 10,000 rainbows will average between 9 and 12 inches
- 530 brown trout will be over 18 inches
- 48,500 brown trout will average over 12 inches
- 80,600 brown trout average between 9 and 12 inches
- 940 brook trout will average over 15 inches
- 41,900 brook trout will average over 12 inches
- 46740 brook trout between 9 and 12 inches
- 2,900 tiger trout that will average over 14 inches
Fresh water anglers are reminded that the use of lead sinkers and lead jigs weighing less than one ounce, regardless of whether they are painted, coated with rubber, covered by attached “skirts” or some other material, is prohibited. More info
When are they starting to stock in mass
Stocking is scheduled to begin next week (March 7th)
Is there a date when the swift river in Beltchertown will be stocked?
can’t wait to get out there fished all winter but trout stocking and fishing for trout really gets the blood pumping at my age I need all the help I can get its the official start of spring
trout fishing is always more interesting because of the different types of gear you use fly fishing or fishing of the bottom or casting lures fishing streams or ponds and lakes it keeps me moving.
One of the best ways to unwind in the spring after work. Tell your wife you have to work late, grab your fly rod, spinning rod or both and spend the evening casting at one of your favorite trout ponds.
Where in the dracut / tewksbury area will be stocked
…or just tell her you’re fishing
Idk why mass wildlife biologists are not looking at river heights 2 weeks ago in the central and western mass districts ….. It happened last year and it will happen again this year unless they actually take it serious instead of staying with the same schedule. By the time there centuries old stocking schedule allows them to stock central and western mass brooks and streams, it will be too late. Just like I stated earlier when they stock central and western mass ( usually starting mid April ) last year there was not enough water in the brooks and streams to sustain fish so subsequently all the trout that where supposed to go in the rivers, brooks and streams all were stocked in the lakes and ponds. Now for someone who doesn’t own a boat good luck. I enjoy backwoods fishing in brooks streams and rivers it’s where I was taught how to fish by my dad and his dad before him, and I would like to keep the tradition going but kids get dicouraged from fishing if there is no fish to be caught. On that notelast year was a total bust I think I only caught 5 trout all year and I fish almost every weekend I can, and sometimes after work on the weekdays so it not from lack of trying. Please mass wildlife don’t be afraid to utilize your biologists and common sense for that matter. When the rivers are high stock the trout don’t wait. And if you stock when the rivers are high don’t yah think it would actually help the trout spread out through the river rather than staying in the same deep pool you stocked them in the week before just waiting to be plucked out like fish in a barrel.
I fish the north east zone.
First I would like to say I think MassWildLife dose a great job and I appreciate what they do and I enjoy the fishery they create by hand each spring.
But I also agree with a some of JARED’s comments. There are a lot of rivers that look great early to mid spring they even echo the rivers I’ll be traveling north to thru out the season. But tipicly by the time they stock the level and flo have dropped and starting to turn swampy. I hope it’s something that gets corrected in the future.
Wow, so here we go, someone is speaking the truth. Today Apr 1, went to Cummington feeling pretty good that its early enough to catch a few fish along rte.9. Well like the previous writer the water levels have already dropped. So I come home to check trout stocking schedule and I’m looking at the same information posted for the last two weeks. Just saying $ 30 bucs for a licence and no fish. Please, update your list, at least it will look alittle believable.
Does anyone know when the sandwich hatchery is stocking scorton creek this year
Last year was the year I caught my first trout and it was out of scorton.
It saddens me when I think about how rare sea run trout are in cape cod now.
I loved fishing for them in a drainage canal of scorton.
The sight fishing was incredible at low tide
The water was only about half a foot deep, and the browns were soaring past me like little rocketships.
I would love for the next generation to experience the sea run trout, but sadly
It doesn’t look like they will recover
So if somebody could tell me if they are keepin the sandwich sea run program this year that would be great
This is all great but why are the hoosic and hoositonic rivers never in these list. These are two big and well known rivers that should be taken into account
Here’s MA’s schedule…http://www.mass.gov/eea/agencies/dfg/dfw/hunting-fishing-wildlife-watching/fishing/trout-stocking-schedule.html
You folks do a wonderful job this is the best fishing .
Thank you for all of your work .
The trout stocking program is right on.
Wonderful job .
When will mass stock the 2016 Fall season for the swift river