Managers Recommend Closed Cod Season in 2017

Fishery Managers Recommend 2017 Haddock and Cod Limits
The New England Fishery Management Council has asked NMFS to consider implementing the following Gulf of Maine cod and haddock regulations for the 2017 fishing year.
Gulf of Maine Cod: closed
Gulf of Maine Haddock: 12-fish bag limit, 17-inch minimum size, and two closed seasons:
Sept 17, 2017 to Oct 31, 2017
March 1, 2018 to April 14, 2018
Preliminary figures indicate that 192% of the Gulf of Maine cod sub-ACL (Annual Catch Limit) has been harvested. Therefore, based on the best scientific advice available, the Council agreed to recommend zero cod possession for 2017 on all recreational trips by both private and for-hire vessels. The Council then focused on trying to maximize recreational fishing opportunities on haddock while avoiding impacts on cod.
January 26, 2017 press release here
No. I respect the findings NEFMC.
This was a fantastic fishery until about 2009. It got better year after year and it wasn’t uncommon to catch a 100lbs of Cod&Haddock about 50/50 with 2-3 rods in a half day. Once the daily catch limits were replaced by IFQ’s it’s impact was obvious. In the once rich (year round closed to commercial) areas we could only find tiny cod, less than 15″ and very few haddock. Since 09 there has been very little improvement.
The current haddock fishery is nearly 100% 15-17″ fish. The 24 inch haddock that were common place prior to IFQ’s are gone, as are the 24+ inch cod and the once plentiful 15lb Pollack.
To put any blame for this shortage on recreational catch is laughable while draggers are filling nets with “scrod” haddock and whatever bycatch is in the way. These guys all swim together!
Ground fishing was once one of my favorite activities and I’m very good at it. However these trips are no longer worthwhile relative to fuel and fun factors. Catching 15″ haddock on every drop like mackerel gets old fast.
NOAA’s implementation of IFQ’s simply allows the fleet to fish more efficiently. Find them and stay on them until they’re caught or until the hold is full. We’ll never have a groundfish recovery unless we eliminate IFQ’s and revert back to less efficient methods.
These people are idiots….last year after a year of closure cod were everywhere. If they really think the rec are causing damage they are nuts…..one simple answer STOP the daggers! They harvest more fish in one pull than 20 rec boats can in a season. Then the worst part is when they have a 200lb per day cod limit….so guess what happens all those dead cod go over board belly up! After all these years I can’t belive nefmc/noaa are that stupid ….
Yes, I’ll continue to fish and enjoy it. The GOM may be down on Cod, but even after the 15 the Haddock are still OK… It’ll be tough on some charters / head boats. I’ll be targeting more Pollack and we’ll get by.