Managers Recommend Closed Cod Season in 2017

Fishery Managers Recommend 2017 Haddock and Cod Limits

The New England Fishery Management Council has asked NMFS to consider implementing the following Gulf of Maine cod and haddock regulations for the 2017 fishing year.

Gulf of Maine Cod: closed

Gulf of Maine Haddock: 12-fish bag limit, 17-inch minimum size, and two closed seasons:

Sept 17, 2017 to Oct 31, 2017

March 1, 2018 to April 14, 2018

Preliminary figures indicate that 192% of the Gulf of Maine cod sub-ACL (Annual Catch Limit) has been harvested. Therefore, based on the best scientific advice available, the Council agreed to recommend zero cod possession for 2017 on all recreational trips by both private and for-hire vessels. The Council then focused on trying to maximize recreational fishing opportunities on haddock while avoiding impacts on cod.

