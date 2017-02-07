Managers Consider Increasing Striper Harvest

ASMFC Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board Initiates Development of Draft Addendum V to Consider Liberalizing Management Measures

In response to complaints raised by Chesapeake Bay jurisdictions regarding economic hardship since the implementation of harvest reductions for the 2015 season, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board has initiated the development of a Draft Addendum to consider liberalizing coastwide commercial and recreational regulations.

Addendum IV, implemented for the 2015 fishing season, required measures to reduce coastal harvest by 25% compared to 2013 levels, and Chesapeake Bay fisheries to reduce harvest by 20.5% compared to 2012 levels. Additionally, an objective of Addendum IV is to protect the 2011 year class.

According to the results of the 2016 stock assessment update, the Atlantic striped bass stock is not overfished and overfishing is not occurring. Furthermore, Addendum IV successfully reduced fishing mortality to a level below the target, and length-frequency data from the catch in 2015 indicates a strong presence of the 2011 year class which is anticipated to join the coastal spawning population this year.

A draft of the addendum will be presented for Board review in May. For more information, please contact Max Appelman, Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, at mappelman@asmfc.org or 703.842.0740.