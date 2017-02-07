Managers Consider Increasing Striper Harvest

ASMFC Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board Initiates Development of Draft Addendum V to Consider Liberalizing Management Measures
In response to complaints raised by Chesapeake Bay jurisdictions regarding economic hardship since the implementation of harvest reductions for the 2015 season, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board has initiated the development of a Draft Addendum to consider liberalizing coastwide commercial and recreational regulations.
Addendum IV, implemented for the 2015 fishing season, required measures to reduce coastal harvest by 25% compared to 2013 levels, and Chesapeake Bay fisheries to reduce harvest by 20.5% compared to 2012 levels. Additionally, an objective of Addendum IV is to protect the 2011 year class.
According to the results of the 2016 stock assessment update, the Atlantic striped bass stock is not overfished and overfishing is not occurring. Furthermore, Addendum IV successfully reduced fishing mortality to a level below the target, and length-frequency data from the catch in 2015 indicates a strong presence of the 2011 year class which is anticipated to join the coastal spawning population this year.
A draft of the addendum will be presented for Board review in May. For more information, please contact Max Appelman, Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, at mappelman@asmfc.org or 703.842.0740.
No. Its a stupid idea.
Although the report indicates that the “…striped bass stock is not overfished…”, it is a very low bar that is being measured. Based on the report, the spawning stock biomass (SSB) is being managed to the lowest possibl e threshold of 57,626 mt, rather than the target threshold of 72,032 mt. The measured stock, 58,853 mt, is no where near the target threshold and projecting out, would take years to recover to the target threshold. It is just amazingly short sighted to revisit the reductions which were only just recently implemented in 2015. It appears there is very little spine in the agency meant to properly manage the striped bass stock.
The only way to protect the bass stock is to manage the harvesting. It’s as simple as that. I get that the regulations set in 2015 may have hit the commercial guys hard but these regs are also put into place to protect their lively hood as well. As a surfcaster, I don’t keep bass…it’s important for me to know that the cows I catch will have an opportunity to reproduce in the future.
Stupid idea. Leave it as it is. Between the millions of people fishing and the stupid poachers they are overfished. Leave it at 1 and let the fishery flourish. In a few years the fishery will be even better