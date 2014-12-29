Make and Use a Dropper Loop Jig

Fishermen who tie their own rigs end up tying a lot of dropper loops. To easily tie consistent dropper loops, make a dropper loop jig. When making rigs, you’ll be using monofilament or fluorocarbon, but for demonstration purposes, we used cord.

Materials & Tools
  • 2×6 Board
  • Long penny nails
  • Hammer
  • Tape measure
  • Optional:  screwdriver and screw, washer, binder clip
DL_01
Dropper Loop Jig Layout
(1) Holds the spool of fishing line.
(2) Keeps the line straight.
(3, 4 & 5) Order in which you wrap the line around.
(6) Binder clip to hold line secure. The clip can also be used to make sure the loops are equidistant when you have more than one loop on your rig.
DL_02
STEP 1
Pull line along nails 2, 3 and 4.
DL_03
STEP 2
Wrap line counter clockwise around nail 5.
DL_04
Step 3
Make a triangle, doubling the line between nails 3 and 4.
DL_05
STEP 4
Secure the end of the line to the clip to hold the triangle in place.
DL_06
STEP 5
Twist the doubled line five to six times.
DL_07
STEP 6
Find center of twisted line and pull apart.
DL_08
STEP 7
Pull the loop from nail 5 and pull through the opening in the twisted line and secure, once again, to nail 5.
DL_09
STEP 8
Tighten the knot by pulling on both ends of the line evenly toward your body.
DL_11
The finished product, a perfect dropper loop.
DL_12
When making high-low rigs that require two dropper loops, pull more line off your spool and form another triangle on the dropper loop jig. Repeat steps 5 through 8 to create a high-low rig with identical dropper loops.
DL_13
Just add hooks and a sinker and you’re ready for action.
DL_14
Play with the spacing of the nails in the triangle. The larger the triangle, the longer the dropper loop will be.
    • Gary Dollarhite

      David,

      Did you ever get a reply on the nail spacing on this jig?? If so could you share?

      Thanks,

      Reply
  9. simon smith

    a cutout between nails 3 and 4 will allow clearance for a toothpick or pencil to make twisting the line a little easier.

    Reply
  10. cord merlet

    Really? Wow. When I used to work in the social sport boats we would tie rock cod rigs in our spare time. 600 yrd spool of 50lb with a loop every 14″. Never ever thought someone would actuly need a tool for it

    Reply
  11. Bill

    Gee…Thanks a lot…I spent the past 3 years trying to perfect the dropper loop consistently, I finally get it down and now this!!??

    LOL. Thanks, this setup is so quick, easy and consistent! I will never free hand one again!

    Reply

