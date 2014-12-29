Make and Use a Dropper Loop Jig

Fishermen who tie their own rigs end up tying a lot of dropper loops. To easily tie consistent dropper loops, make a dropper loop jig. When making rigs, you’ll be using monofilament or fluorocarbon, but for demonstration purposes, we used cord.



Materials & Tools

2×6 Board

Long penny nails

Hammer

Tape measure

Optional: screwdriver and screw, washer, binder clip

Dropper Loop Jig Layout

(1) Holds the spool of fishing line.

(2) Keeps the line straight.

(3, 4 & 5) Order in which you wrap the line around.

(6) Binder clip to hold line secure. The clip can also be used to make sure the loops are equidistant when you have more than one loop on your rig.

STEP 1

Pull line along nails 2, 3 and 4.

STEP 2

Wrap line counter clockwise around nail 5.

Step 3

Make a triangle, doubling the line between nails 3 and 4.

STEP 4

Secure the end of the line to the clip to hold the triangle in place.

STEP 5

Twist the doubled line five to six times.

STEP 6

Find center of twisted line and pull apart.

STEP 7

Pull the loop from nail 5 and pull through the opening in the twisted line and secure, once again, to nail 5.

STEP 8

Tighten the knot by pulling on both ends of the line evenly toward your body.

The finished product, a perfect dropper loop.

When making high-low rigs that require two dropper loops, pull more line off your spool and form another triangle on the dropper loop jig. Repeat steps 5 through 8 to create a high-low rig with identical dropper loops.

Just add hooks and a sinker and you’re ready for action.

Play with the spacing of the nails in the triangle. The larger the triangle, the longer the dropper loop will be.