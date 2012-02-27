Lowrance Fishfinder Kayak Installation

It used to be that kayak fishermen had other choice but to get creative when it came to rigging up their craft with accessories for fishing. Now, a number of manufacturers are are producing kayak-specific options for adding everything from rod holders to camera pods to chartplotters.
In the March 2012 issue of On The Water, we covered some new and exciting products in the rapidly expanding world of kayak fishing, including a couple of products that provide a great option for any kayaker looking to install a Lowrance fishfinder.
Most kayak fishermen have learned to install fishfinder transducers inside the kayak to shoot through the hull, which is made possible by planting the transducer on the floor of the kayak in a blob of Vaseline or Marine Goop. Drawbacks to this method include lower sensitivity, possibly losing the reading due to air bubbles, and a potentially ugly scene when hot sun causes the Vaseline to turn to liquid on the roof of your car. The Lowrance Scupper Mount solves these problems by making it easy to mount a transducer in place using the scupper hole on your kayak, placing the transducer in the water but protected just inside the scupper hole. Check out the installation video:
Now that you have the transducer installed, check out this slick method for installing the unit: a Tallon Lowrance socket. The Tallon socket allows you to quickly and easily remove the fishfinder unit and cap the transducer socket when you’re transporting the kayak or going kayaking without your electronics. Here is an example of the socket installed on a Hobie Outback.
This winter, I’m installing a Lowrance Elite fishfinder on my new Hobie Revolution kayak that I picked up last fall at Monahan’s Marine in Weymouth, Massachusetts. I’m planning to use the Lowrance Scupper Mount system, and I would have loved to try the Tallon Socket, but unfortunately there is not enough room on the narrow rails of the Revolution for the Tallon Socket, so I think that I’ll go the more traditional route of using a Ram ball mount on a narrow base.
Right now though, as I look at the pristine hull of my new kayak, it’s tough to commit drill bit to plastic. So until the clock runs out in April when the tautog arrive and I’ll make my first trip of the season, I’m trying to gather as much info as I can on how others have rigged their ‘yaks, what they recommend and regrets they may have. If you have any suggestions, post them below – or even better, email me some photos of your rig at kevin@onthewater.com.
Kevin,
I too, purchased a Revolution from Monahan’s, last fall. I just received some Gear Trax, by Yak Attack. I plan to construct a removable arm made of Starboard (plastic cutting board) to which, I will mount the transducer. I will also mount the fishfinder and rod holders on the tracks. I like the idea of the transducer directly in the water and being able to remove everything to transport.
Thanks for leading me to the Yak Attack stuff Daniel. Very cool product, keeps everything flexible. Make sure you send in some pics once you get it rigged.
Kevin
Any recommendations for a portable fish finder, for a small aluminum boat (12ft)?
I have seen some portable Hummingbird models but was wondering if they are worth the money?
Thanks
Sean
I am intrigued with all the bells and whistles that can be attached to a simple kayak. It helps to see how other people are rigging. Keep posting so we can learn from your experiences. the videos are very helpful.
Kayaks are classified by their use. There are eight primary classifications: polo, slalom, whitewater, surf, touring/expedition, light touring/day tripping, sprint/racing and general recreation. From these primary classifications stem many sub-classes. For example, a fishing kayak is simply a general-recreation kayak outfitted with accessories that make it easier from which to fish. A creek kayak is a certain type of whitewater kayak, designed to handle narrow gully type rivers and falls. Also within these classifications are many levels of performance which further separate the individual models. In other words, not all touring kayaks handle the same.*,^;
http://www.caramoan.phLatest short article on our very own website
What Lowrance Elite did you end up installing on your Kayak?
At http://www.homelandfishing.com we always recommend the Lowrance Elite-4 but some other great fish finders for kayaks are the Humminbird 385ci and the Lowrance Mark-4.
The 385ci has amazing waterproof capabilities, btw.