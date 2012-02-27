Lowrance Fishfinder Kayak Installation

It used to be that kayak fishermen had other choice but to get creative when it came to rigging up their craft with accessories for fishing. Now, a number of manufacturers are are producing kayak-specific options for adding everything from rod holders to camera pods to chartplotters.

In the March 2012 issue of On The Water, we covered some new and exciting products in the rapidly expanding world of kayak fishing, including a couple of products that provide a great option for any kayaker looking to install a Lowrance fishfinder.

Most kayak fishermen have learned to install fishfinder transducers inside the kayak to shoot through the hull, which is made possible by planting the transducer on the floor of the kayak in a blob of Vaseline or Marine Goop. Drawbacks to this method include lower sensitivity, possibly losing the reading due to air bubbles, and a potentially ugly scene when hot sun causes the Vaseline to turn to liquid on the roof of your car. The Lowrance Scupper Mount solves these problems by making it easy to mount a transducer in place using the scupper hole on your kayak, placing the transducer in the water but protected just inside the scupper hole. Check out the installation video:

Now that you have the transducer installed, check out this slick method for installing the unit: a Tallon Lowrance socket. The Tallon socket allows you to quickly and easily remove the fishfinder unit and cap the transducer socket when you’re transporting the kayak or going kayaking without your electronics. Here is an example of the socket installed on a Hobie Outback.

This winter, I’m installing a Lowrance Elite fishfinder on my new Hobie Revolution kayak that I picked up last fall at Monahan’s Marine in Weymouth, Massachusetts. I’m planning to use the Lowrance Scupper Mount system, and I would have loved to try the Tallon Socket, but unfortunately there is not enough room on the narrow rails of the Revolution for the Tallon Socket, so I think that I’ll go the more traditional route of using a Ram ball mount on a narrow base.

Right now though, as I look at the pristine hull of my new kayak, it’s tough to commit drill bit to plastic. So until the clock runs out in April when the tautog arrive and I’ll make my first trip of the season, I’m trying to gather as much info as I can on how others have rigged their ‘yaks, what they recommend and regrets they may have. If you have any suggestions, post them below – or even better, email me some photos of your rig at kevin@onthewater.com.