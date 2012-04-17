Local Rodmaker: Barry Thurstons Custom Rods

Barry Thurston’s fishing rods have been a recognized name in the Nantucket fishing community for decades. The name is synonymous with quality, tradition, and most importantly Fishing New England! Barry Thurston first opened Barry Thurston’s Fishing and Tackle in 1977 in Harbor Square, downtown Nantucket. During that time he saw a need for a quality fishing rod, one that wouldn’t break after two or three trips out to the beach. At the time there were no quality factory made fishing rods, so Barry decided to make a quality rod to sell in his shop himself. The rods can be customized to order, based on size, wrap color and if you want a 2 or one piece.

The signature “honey” colored Barry Thurstons rods have become a recognized and trusted rod here on the island. From the time Barry’s shop opened in 1977 till the time he sold it in 2005, Barry estimated that he has made over 1,300 of his custom fishing rods. While Barry is now retired, his store remains committed to the traditional values that made the rods a success back in 1976. The rod builders at Barry Thurstons are dedicated to producing the highest quality rods with the best quality products.