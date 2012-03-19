Local Luremaker: Scotty Pullen – Lex Lures

Along the New Jersey coast from Sandy Hook to Island Beach, from May to July, you better have a big, long-casting pencil popper ready to clip on to your leader. And year in, year out, one of the favorites is the 3 1/2-ounce offering from Lex Lures, made in Shark River Hills, New Jersey.

I met Lex Lures owner, Scott Pullen on a 2009 surfcasting trip to Mexico. Though Scotty was definitely the group’s jokester, he’s all business when it comes to making his plugs. Scotty Pullen took over Lex Lures in 2004 from Tony Spina. The two met through a mutual friend in the Shark River Surfcasters. Scott spent 6 months learning the intricacies of the lure-building process before fully taking the reins. While Scott can make 33 different plugs from Danny’s to Needles to Lipless Swimmers, he focuses on building pencils, since they are his most popular plug.

The Lex Pencils are tail-weighted to cast like a rocket and have a flat bottom which allows them to work effortlessly. Their windshield-wiper action works great on bass and blues in the Northeast, and I even saw more than a couple roosterfish annihilate Lex pencils in Mexico. Lex Lures are available at a few online retailers as well as Fisherman’s Supply Co. in Point Pleasant, NJ and the Reel Seat in Brielle, NJ.

Thanks to Tom Lynch of AngryFish.tv for the photos.

Every Monday we’ll be featuring a Northeast local luremaker on Fishing On The Job. Know a local company that should be included? Shoot me an email at jimmy@onthewater.com