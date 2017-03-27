Local Luremaker: Al Tremblay – Fatty Lures

The past few years, it seems like glidebaits have been the hot bait with striper fishermen. In truth, we’ve only just found out what muskie and pike fishermen have known for decades—the erratic, realistic action of a good glidebait triggers vicious hits from predatory gamefish.

While a small, but growing, number of plug builders are making striper-specific glidebaits, Al Tremblay of Hartford, Connecticut started building his more than six years ago. “I made my first Fatty glider just before a fishing trip, and on that trip the Fatty was the top producer. Over the years, the Fatty has been so productive, that more and more people have wanted them. Eventually it turned into a business.”

Part of the effectiveness of the Fatty glider is its close resemblance—both in shape and action—to one of the striper’s favorite foods, the bunker. It doesn’t hurt that Tremblay offers the lures in ultra-realistic baitfish patterns, either.

The Fatty Gliders are slow sinkers, and will swim side to side on a steady retrieve. If that doesn’t produce, Tremblay recommends a more erratic retrieve, breaking up the retrieve by sweeping the rod to the side, ripping the bait through the water, then pausing and allowing it to sink for a few seconds. The lures also work at night, at which time, Tremblay recommends a darker-colored bait, like his black sea bass pattern, and a slow and steady retrieve.

The Fatty is available in three styles—the 6-inch, 3-ounce Fatty, the 5-inch 2 ¼-ounce Fatty Jr., and the Slim, a slender version of the Fatty that requires a little more angler input to swim, and mimics slender baitfish like mackerel and mullet.

The largest bass Tremblay knows of being caught on a Fatty lure is the 54-pounder he caught in October 2016 on a Fatty Jr. in threadfin. The baits come in several ultra-realistic baitfish patterns, representing both saltwater and freshwater baits—assuming of course you consider rainbow trout a baitfish, as many lunker largemouth hunters do!

Fatty Lures are sold at several surfcasting shows in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut each winter, and through FattyLures.com year ‘round.