Live-Lining Stripers and Blues (Big Mohawk)

WE GOT OFF TO AN EARLY START THIS MORNING AND MANAGED TO GET OUR BAIT PRETTY QUICK. AFTER A SHORT RIDE, WE GOT RIGHT INTO THE FISH. WE HAD SOME GOOD SIZE STRIPERS, UP TO AROUND 25 TO 30 LBS.

Live-lining on the Mohawk is first,steaming towards pods of bunker and using treble hooks and spinning poles to catch bunker. They’re placed in a live well and then fished with using large hooks and conventional setups where the captain sees striper activity. It’s a really an exciting way of Doing it. You have to be really attentive because you have up to 18 people fishing live baits swimming in different directions.

