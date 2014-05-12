Live-Lining Stripers and Blues (Big Mohawk)

WE GOT OFF TO AN EARLY START THIS MORNING AND MANAGED TO GET OUR BAIT PRETTY QUICK. AFTER A SHORT RIDE, WE GOT RIGHT INTO THE FISH. WE HAD SOME GOOD SIZE STRIPERS, UP TO AROUND 25 TO 30 LBS.

Live-lining on the Mohawk is first,steaming towards pods of bunker and using treble hooks and spinning poles to catch bunker. They’re placed in a live well and then fished with using large hooks and conventional setups where the captain sees striper activity. It’s a really an exciting way of Doing it. You have to be really attentive because you have up to 18 people fishing live baits swimming in different directions.

2014-05-12 Big Mohawk

Big Mohawk
Belmar Marine Basin
Route 35 South
Belmar, NJ 07719
732.974.9606
contact@njpartyboat.com

  1. Mike campbell

    Hello, me and two other of my friends were hoping to get on the mohawk this coming Sunday just making sure there will be enough room wasn’t sure how it was when first come first serve
    Thanks,
    Mike campbell

    Reply

